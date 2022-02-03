‘Full House’ Star Candace Cameron Bure Reveals Her Final Text Exchange with Bob Saget

The “Full House” actress is sharing with fans her final text change with late comedian and friend Bob Saget.

It has been less than a month since Bob Saget passed away. The 65-year old comedian was found dead in his hotel room in Orlando, Florida after one of his stand-up performances. Friends and family are continuing to share their final moments with the late comedian. His longtime costar, Candace Cameron Bure, is sharing with fans their final text exchange.

Bob Saget’s Final Messages to “Full House” Costar

In an interview with Today, Bure says that the friends got into a little “tiff.” After making plans to meet up for dinner, Saget’s plane flight was delayed. After their plans were canceled, the pair had a short-lived argument. The next day, however, Bob Saget sent Bure a sweet text.

“In Bob fashion, the next day he wrote me, like, what would be pages long of a text. And he was apologizing, saying he was cranky and he was just so sorry,” she says.

Apologizing and comparing himself to his mom, Saget’s text reads “Oh, now I feel even worse. I was so wrong. You’re, like, my favorite person on the earth. And I acted like Dolly. I was getting ready to take a late flight, and I was annoyed.”

The end of his text message reads “I love you more for the trouble you’re giving me, if that’s even possible.”

Candace Cameron Bure accepts his apology and says that she could never be mad at him.

“And I wrote back, ‘I love you. I could never be mad at you. Roll my eyes at you? Yes. But never mad. And I love that (you’re being like) Dolly. That made me laugh out loud. I loved your mom,'” she adds. “And he just wrote back, ‘I love you. My mom loved you too.'”

The Full House star says that she is keeping their final text exchange close to her heart.

“I’m so scared that I’m going to pull up his text and then accidentally delete it one day. It scares me so much because I don’t ever want to lose this.”

You can watch her delve into her friendship with Bob Saget below.

Bure’s Touching Tribute

After hearing the news, Candace Cameron Bure took to Instagram to write about her longtime friend.

“Oh, Bob. Why’d you have to leave us so soon? We are all family, but you were the glue,” she begins.

“I wish you could see the outpouring of love you have. You’ve certainly left a beautiful legacy in kindness, compassion, loyalty, generosity, and love❤️. I’m not saying goodbye because you’ll never leave my heart. Even with this gigantic tear in it 💔”

Fans can read her entire message to the late comedian here.