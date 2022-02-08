‘Full House’ Star Jodie Sweetin on How Bob Saget Taught Her to Laugh During ‘Painful Moments’

“Full House” star Jodie Sweetin shared in a touching interview what her former TV Dad taught her about dealing with “painful moments.”

The actress appeared on “Good Morning America” this week and opened up about her close relationship with the late Bob Saget. Saget and Sweetin starred alongside each other as father and daughter on the original ‘90s sitcom “Full House,” as well as the “Fuller House” spinoff.

“One of the things I learned from Bob and, you know, even now in having to walk through his death and everything is how to laugh through some of the most painful moments of your life,” she said. “It’s something that carried me through so many times and so many things in my life.”

Sweetin shared that her on-screen Dad never lost the ability to laugh at himself or his situation, no matter how awful the circumstances. The actress says that Saget was a pro at being able to make fun of the things in life that “would otherwise feel like it was going to break you.”

Jodie Sweetin Reflects on Bob Saget’s Death

Bob Saget, who many also knew as the original host of “America’s Funniest at Home Videos,” passed away unexpectedly last month at the age of 65. Authorities found the stand-up comedian deceased in his hotel room, just hours after he had performed a set in Florida.

“It happened so suddenly and to lose someone who was such a wonderful, big, shining personality like that in all of our lives, it’s been a lot,” Sweetin said of Saget’s death.

“But I know that Bob would love nothing more than the fact that everyone has been talking about him,” she continued. “He would be so thrilled to know that everyone was thinking about him.”

In the days following Bob Saget’s death, many heartbroken celebrities and former co-stars shared tributes on social media. Jodie Sweetin shared her grief via a lengthy Instagram post on the day after the terrible news broke. “There aren’t enough words to express what I’m feeling today. Nor are they big enough to capture even a slice of who he was,” Sweetin wrote in the post caption.

Nothing But Love From the ‘Full House’ Crew

“One thing I do know, is that we never missed a chance to tell each other, ‘I love you’,” she continued. Every time we talked, there were at least 3 or 4 exchanged at the end of a conversation, whether it was text, phone call or in person. And he usually had to have the last word, “I love you more…”

The actress reflected on some of the special memories she shared with Saget, recalling inside jokes and fond memories on set. She referred to Bob as a “wonderful human being” and a “genuinely kind spirit.”

Bob Saget’s memory continues to live on through his family and loved ones, Jodie Sweetin included.