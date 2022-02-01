Gary Sinise Finds Behind-Scenes Pics From ‘Forrest Gump’: ‘Such Great Memories’

“My Mama always said you’ve got to put the past behind you before you can move on,” Forrest Gump proudly says during the classic 1994 film, “Forrest Gump.”

While we could always benefit from Gump’s long list of life hacks from his mama, maybe not this one. At least in the sense that we can never leave “Forrest Gump” in the past. It’s a part of the past, but the iconic movie also will forever hold a spot in film history in the present.

I found these great behind the scenes photos from Forrest Gump that I thought I’d share with you all. Such great memories. pic.twitter.com/0wkuIpkBKd — Gary Sinise (@GarySinise) February 1, 2022

A Walk Down ‘Forrest Gump’ Memory Lane

Even the stars of the film can agree on that. Gary Sinise, who played Lieutenant Dan, a key supporting character in the movie, recently shared some behind-the-scenes photos. He captioned these relics, “I found these great behind the scenes photos from Forrest Gump that I thought I’d share with you all. Such great memories.”

They are a mix of black-and-white photography. Some of them feature the characters acting out a scene, while others show cast members happily smiling at the screen. It surely is a blast to the past getting to see Sinise, Tom Hanks, Robin Wright, Mykelti Williamson, and Haley Joel Osment all getting into character. Everyone is also wearing the signature green Army uniform.

The last image he shared is perhaps the most awe-worthy. It’s a close-up shot of Lt. Dan doing the backstroke in the water. He dove out of his wheelchair, seeing as he lost his legs during an ambush in Vietnam. This is from the scene in which, “He never actually said so, but I think he made his peace with God.”

Gary Sinise Talks About Making ‘Forrest Gump’

Gary Sinise has had his fair share of acting roles. That includes “The Green Mile,” “Of Mice and Men,” “Ransom,” and “Apollo 13.” He will always be known most for his role in “Forrest Gump.” He doesn’t seem to mind, either, seeing as he always speaks so highly of his experience.

He has a special connection to his character. His brother-in-law fought in the war and he even wore his rosary during filming. The movie helped spread awareness for some of the issues soldiers face when returning home. This inspired Sinise to eventually start the Gary Sinise Foundation.

“I very much wanted to play that part because of the Vietnam veterans in my family. And I wanted to pay tribute to it in some way,” Sinise said during an interview with CBS News.

Sinise also formed the Lieutenant Dan Band in 2003. He’s played hundreds of concerts for troops all around the world. As a result, the impact of that character continues to live on.