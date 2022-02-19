‘General Hospital’ Star Lindsey Pearlman Found Dead After Going Missing

The search for missing General Hospital star Lindsey Pearlman is over. The actress was found dead, aged 43, near Runyon Canyon Park.

Ever since February 13, Pearlman’s family had been searching for the actress. She had found success as a soap opera star in Hollywood. Her body was found and recovered on Friday in Los Angeles according to Fox News. After, the Los Angeles Police Department made a statement on the matter.

In that statement, they noted that the body was located and where. There was a radio call for a death south of the park. At Franklin Avenue and North Sierra Bonita Avenue. It is a spot where locals and tourists often frequent. That is likely how the body was found.

On February 17, Savannah, a cousin of Lindsey Pearlman, took to social media to ask folks to look out for the actress. In the tweet, she noted that Lindsey’s phone had pinged a location on Sunset Blvd, and that was the last location that they had. Savannah then updated folks today when the news broke that her cousin had been found.

UPDATE: I'm deeply sad to report that they have found Lindsey, and it was too late. I have no other information about the location or circumstance.



Lindsey was a fierce animal advocate and a talented actress. Please consider a donation to @SanteDOr in her honor. — Savannah Pearlman (@Savannah__P) February 18, 2022

Moments like this are never easy. As of right now, there is no known cause of death. After the coroner makes his judgment on the cause of death there will be more information. Until then, her family, friends, and fans will mourn the loss.

That includes Pearlman’s husband. He posted on Instagram and confirmed the news. “The police found Lindsey. She’s gone. I’m broken,” he said.

Lindsey Pearlman Remembered by Loved Ones

The 43-year-old actress was getting consistent work in recent years. She had recurring roles in not just General Hospital but also Chicago Justice. Along with those roles, she was also a star of the BET+ series, The Ms Pat Show as well as the Urbanflix show Vicious.

Elaine Hendrix, Parent Trap star, also shared sentiments about Lindsey’s passing. There were so many messages and kind words coming through on social media throughout the day. The news shocked many that knew Lindsey.

“Thank you to everyone who shared Lindsey’s missing person report,” Hendrix wrote. Then she continued. “I’m deeply saddened & stunned to share that she was found deceased. There’s no further info to share at this time. [Please] send her friends & family love.”

Lindsey Pearlman was a native of Chicago. During her career, she was on American Housewife and other series. Her role in General Hospital was that of Margaret ‘Maggie’ McMorris. Also, during her career, the actress won a Joseph Jefferson Award for an on-stage performance of Never the Bridesmaid.

Her husband, Vance Smith says he will share more. In a statement after the news broke he said, “I will share more later, but I wanted to [say] thank you to everyone for their love and efforts and ask you to respect the privacy of her family at this time.”

Our thoughts are with Lindsey Pearlman’s family and loved ones in this difficult time.