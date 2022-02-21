‘General Hospital’s Lindsey Pearlman: LAPD Confirms Her Death

General Hospital actress Lindsey Pearlman has tragically passed away at 43.

TMZ reported that the LAPD confirmed that Pearlman was found dead just three days after going missing. Her body was discovered at the bottom of Runyon Canyon Park in Hollywood, California. She was found inside of a car.

The official cause of death has not been released. However, her sister Lindsey tweeted, “Please know that you are never truly alone,” along with the phone number to the National Suicide Hotline. She was last heard from on Thursday when she called her cousin. The phone data proved that she was just a mile and a half away from where her body was discovered at the time of the call.

The General Hospital alum also appeared on Empire, Chicago Justice, The Ms. Pat Show, and Selena.

Lindsey’s husband, Vance Smith told the outlet, “The police found Lindsey. She’s gone. I’m broken.”

The family requested that people donate to the Sante d’Or, a Los Angeles animal rescue nonprofit.

“I’m deeply sad to report that they have found Lindsey, and it was too late. I have no other information about the location or circumstance. Lindsey was a fierce animal advocate and a talented actress. Please consider a donation to @SanteDOr in her honor,” her cousin tweeted.

Lindsey was a fierce animal advocate and a talented actress. Please consider a donation to @SanteDOr in her honor. https://t.co/1EoGw2c1av — Savannah Pearlman (@Savannah__P) February 18, 2022

Loved Ones React to the Passing of Lindsey Pearlman

Lindsey Pearlman was working quite often in the entertainment business in recent years. She had recurring roles on both General Hospital and Chicago Justice. Additionally, she starred in the BET+ series, The Ms. Pat Show as well as the Urbanflix show Vicious.

Parent Trap actress Elaine Hendrix sent her condolences. Countless messages flooded the social media accounts of her loved ones along with hers.

“Thank you to everyone who shared Lindsey’s missing person report,” Hendrix wrote. “I’m deeply saddened & stunned to share that she was found deceased. There’s no further info to share at this time. [Please] send her friends & family love,” she added.

Furthermore, the Chicago Native was also featured on American Housewife among other shows. Her breakout role was in General Hospital as the character of Margaret “Maggie” McMorris. Additionally, she won the Joseph Jefferson Award for her theatrical performance of Never the Bridesmaid.

Finally, her husband, Vance Smith, released a statement to the press. “I will share more later, but I wanted to [say] thank you to everyone for their love and efforts and ask you to respect the privacy of her family at this time,” he stated.

Be sure to send your love and thoughts to Lindsey Pearlman’s family and loved ones during this difficult time.