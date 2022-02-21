George Strait Remembers Meeting George H.W. Bush in Presidents’ Day Post

It’s Presidents’ Day, folks. With the National Holiday in full effect, celebrities from all over have taken to Twitter to celebrate the day as they see fit. Country Music icon George Strait was no different. On Monday, George Strait tweeted a photo of the time he met former president George H.W. Bush a long time ago.

Fans loved the tweet by George. One fan wrote in the comments, “What a young cowboy you are there are in that picture! Love it, have a great day!”

Another fan wrote, “President Bush Sr’s favorite George Strait song is ‘Love without end Amen.'”

George Strait on Interviews

George Strait is not one for media interviews anymore. Fans may have noticed that he stays out of the spotlight. He is not interested in it. However, a lot of folks have often wondered why that is for George Strait. Why does he not do a whole lot of interviews as fans would be interested to hear what he has to say about a multitude of topics? There is an answer, though.

In 2017, the country music icon did an interview with The New Yorker for a long-form story on him. In it, he told the writer about how it had to do with his late daughter who tragically passed away at the age of 13 due to a car accident in 1986. Because this was such a big moment in his life, the media would often ask him about the terrible event and it simply got to be too much to have to talk about it any longer.

He told the magazine, “I just kind of shut down.” Strait continued, “I just didn’t feel like talking about it, so I quit doing interviews.” You can understand where he is coming from, though. It was a hard thing to talk about then and now. So he would rather avoid it altogether.

However, in 2020, Strait did talk with Rolling Stone about his tequila business. He said, “I was never a big tequila drinker before Código.” He continued, “If I drank it at all, it was with a lime, and I would try to get the taste out of my mouth as fast as I could. I think that was from all the additives that some companies put in their tequila, which we don’t do. There is no harsh burning aftertaste to it, so it’s very nice to sip on straight.”

This brand of tequila was a brand that the country music star co-founded. He put a lot of time, money and energy into the brand of tequila and is happy to talk about it and why he loves it as much as he does. Only time will tell if he does more interviews in the coming years.