‘Gold Rush’ Fans Debate Why Fred’s Investor Bought Back In

Goodness, some Gold Rush fans are really into the show and have questions for Fred Lewis. Why did his investor buy back in?

Fans have gathered over on a thread on Reddit to discuss the issue. This thread is titled “why would Fred’s investor pony up for another season of failure.” There is no more comment under the title, so we might presume this is both a title for a thread and a statement.

Gold Rush fans were quick with their replies. One writes: “His investor is Discovery.” And another share: “Came here to say this”. OK, wise guys, who’s up next in the bang-on-Fred thread. Here is a Redditor stepping up to the planet: “For segments that we all laugh at? Anyone watching this season has probably seen most of the other seasons.”

This fan continues, saying, “Even we can see there is no money being made. The veteran crew angle is so contrived.”

‘Gold Rush’ Fan Explains TV Crew Behind The Scenes and Who Runs It

Now, this fan offers some insights on the TV side of things: “Actually, the ‘cast’ are employees of RawTV. They are getting their checks from RawTV. Discovery makes the contract with RawTV and pays for the production. They call Gold Rush ‘unscripted’.”

A Gold Rush fan has some thoughts on the overall show itself: “Just looking at how these people operate [the] equipment after already doing so for a season, I don’t believe they actually work on that claim as much as they say they do.”

The Redditor talks about the way that “Stuart (the most experienced one even) operates that machine is how someone with 2-3 months of experience would do it. It doesn’t make sense tbh”.

Redditor Point-Blank Says That Lewis Has Ruined This Season

A fan writes and says that “you know it is total bulls**t next season (if) Fred’s crew is still around mining for pinches of gold a week” should gas be at $5 a gallon. Another Redditor says four words about Fred: “He’s ruined this season”.

“Can’t be too lucrative given the employee turnover” this fan writes. Boy, these fans are sick and tired of hearing Lewis talk about his military experience. A different Reddit thread and poster writes: “Dump Fred Lewis and his entire crew off Gold Rush.

“They are a waste of time to watch and an embarrassment to the legit miners working. If you won’t do that…at the very least STOP playing the ‘veteran’ card with them.”

See, the author of this post just wants old Fred to take the road and get out. We imagine that there are some others watching that show who feel the same way.