‘Gold Rush’ Fans Weigh In on Rick’s Recent Bad Luck

There are some Gold Rush fans who are scratching their heads over some of the recent bad luck that Rick Ness has been having on the show.

If there are some complaints, then where do the fans go and air their grievances? No, they do not wait until Festivus. You will find them over on a thread on Reddit and we have them covered right here.

The thread is titled: “Why didn’t Rick realize he was into a pay layer until he was like 8 feet down in it?” So, we get our look at some of these comments and start with this Redditor.

‘Gold Rush’ Fan States That Scene Let Person Say ‘That Is Paydirt!’

This Gold Rush fan writes: “As soon as they showed the excavator from the outside, I said out loud ‘that is paydirt!’ I mean it was solid river rock, all the way up the side of the wall above Rick’s head when he got out to look at it.

“How does a guy who has been doing this for years and years not recognize pay?” the Redditor continues. “Or was it just a set-up shot of him pretending to be confused for extra drama, and knew the whole time it was pay?”

OK, so we have this reply from another fan: “Because it’s a tv show”. And this person writes: “Because it was above his pay grade?” Redditors who follow Gold Rush guffawed at that comment. One writes: “OK that was cheesy but I lol’ed.” And this one says: “Jesus christ this (is) the best comment of 2022 so far”. And the year’s just getting started on Reddit.

Fan Says ‘The Fake Drama’ Became Too Much To Take, Now Changing Channels

But this fan has given up watching the show. This Redditor writes: “Did he stop and have a serious meeting afterward that no one was expecting? I stopped watching this garbage a few episodes ago. I can’t take the fake drama anymore. I get you have to invent material sometimes but it’s always the same way. It’s boring”.

That brought on this reply about Gold Rush from another fan: “My entire experience with gold mining is watching this tv program and even I could see it was pay!” Besides Ness, other captains on the show include Parker Schnabel, Fred Lewis, and Tony Beets.

Did you know that Ness used to be a rock musician? He played the jams before getting to have a start in gold mining and working, at first, for Schnabel. After breaking away to form his own team, Ness has been out taking risks in the field.

With all this trouble, will Ness give up and go home? Keep looking to Gold Rush for some answers.