‘Gold Rush’: Freddy Dodge Comes to the Rescue in New Video

Gold mining isn’t for the weak. Or the cheap. And “Gold Rush’s” Fred Lewis has learned if he wants to be successful, he’s got to put in the money and invest in some good machinery. He enlists the help of the experienced Freddy Dodge to help him get his new wash plant up and running.

In a new clip, Discovery shared the latest moment of success for Freddy Lewis after he fires up a wash plant in California Creek. It’s something the gold miner has been working on for months – and he and his crew are about to test it out.

Additionally, after dredging enough to create three ponds, the water levels are ready. The “Gold Rush” stars are prepared to test the equipment and see it in action. Though it can run water through the system at a max of 60 yards an hour, Freddy Dodge quickly points out to Lewis that the speed will be too fast and could cause the smallest flakes of gold to get lost.

After hearing this, Fred Lewis tells his crew to slow it down so that the filtration system will be more accurate. As the machine spins and turns, working the muddy water and debris through it, Fred Lewis shares a proud moment with his crew. He knows that he’s invested in some great machinery – and hopefully, it will pay off.

‘Gold Rush’ Stars Test Out Wash Plant

The moment of truth comes after the two “Gold Rush” stars turn the wash plant off and test its results. As Fred Lewis takes a pan from the filtered material, it’s clear there are gold flakes in it. He brings the pan to the water and washes it just to make sure.

Excitedly, the miner declares it’s the biggest pan of gold he saw all season long. Further, the miner takes the time to pass the pan of golden flakes around to his crew. “Everyone take a first look at some Yukon gold!” he exclaims.

The moment of “Gold Rush” is a proud one. It’s also a time that Fred Lewis expresses gratitude towards Freddy Dodge for helping get his operation moving.

“You and your team should be really proud,” gold expert Juan Ibarra tells Fred Lewis. “We gave you a couple suggestions, but y’all did this on your own. You should be really proud.” Ibarra also assisted Lewis with his operation.

“I am really proud of my team,” Lewis says. “Thank you guys for helping me make it better.”

At the end of the day, Lewis tells his “Gold Rush” crew that this is “why we’re here in the Yukon.” He then says that it’s time to buckle down and get to work. And they do.