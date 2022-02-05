‘Gold Rush: Freddy Dodge’s Mine Rescue’: How To Watch Every Episode of the Spinoff

If you are looking to watch all the episodes of Gold Rush: Freddy Dodge’s Mine Rescue, then we’ve got some information for you to review.

Let’s get some help from this article on Looper. The star of this show is Freddy Dodge, who is a seasoned gold miner. Dodge appeared on the OG Gold Rush in Season 1 as he helped re-establish the Hoffman wash plant.

If you want to see all of the shows’ episodes, then tune into Discovery Plus. This streaming service not only has Discovery shows but those from Animal Planet, TLC, and HGTV. Gold Rush: Freddy Dodge’s Mine Rescue covers him traveling across North Ameican and helps miners who experience trouble around the acquisition and collection of gold.

‘Gold Rush: Freddy Dodge’s Mine Rescue’ First Aired In January 2021

This show’s first episode premiered in January 2021. There is a free seven-day trial available from Discovery Plus. You can get two different subscriptions for those who want more Gold Rush and its spin-offs. The cheaper version will have advertisements and costs $4.99 a month.

Do you want the ad-free version? It costs $6.99 a month. Now, as a Verizon Unlimited subscriber, you can get Discovery Plus for free for six months. If you are a student, then you can get it at a reduced rate of $2.99 a month. Either way, if you have a hankering for Gold Rush: Freddy Dodge’s Mine Rescue, then Discovery Plus is where you want to be.

Dodge does have some input and knowledge about tapping and recruiting other miners. They may also deal with some issues with their mining operations.

His Knowledge Helps Dodge Become Worthy Of Having TV Show

Following him around will make this worth TV. That is one reason he has his own show, Gold Rush: Freddy Dodge’s Mine Rescue.

There is some allure of gold that draws many people to the chase. Dodge definitely has a way of keeping up with the pace of this life.

The spinoffs help raise interest for those watching in life. While the series will follow Dodge and his partner Juan Ibarra throughout the country as they help rescue other miners’ operations, Dodge shared that filming for the show wasn’t so easy.

In an interview with Hollywood Soapbox, the miner opened up about the challenges while filming – particularly during a pandemic.

“We were diligent on being safe, wearing masks, staying isolated the best we could, but it makes it difficult like for sourcing parts that you need and steel and other things,” Dodge said. Gold Rush is one show that definitely raises the curtain about the life of a gold miner.