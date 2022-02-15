‘Gold Rush’: How the Miners Complicate the Plans of Production

When watching Gold Rush, the miners have a situation where they complicate the plans of protection. How do they do it?

Let’s take a look at it with some help from an article by Looper. Gold Rush is always built around a key storyline. Show producer Ed Gorsuch tells Reality Blurred that they structure the seasons around the team’s mining effort.

He also said, “And then we try to bring shape or context to it, and hopefully make it entertaining.” But mining really is a time-consuming process. So the cameras aren’t rolling 24/7 and production often asks them to reenact important conversations that they missed.

‘Gold Rush’ Miners Don’t Use The Word ‘Gold’ Much Except For Show

Gorsuch also said about Gold Rush that, ironically, the miners “rarely use the word gold.” They have to be told to say it. It is for the sake of the show. “We have to prompt them to give us a clear sense of their idea, their plan, and use the word ‘gold’ as often as possible,” he said.

“We try to have our miners narrate the experience,” Gorsuch said. “(And then) we wear them out with our curiosity, but it’s so we get those moments of decision. We try to capture it live because that’s really the best moments.”

Gold Rush on the Discovery Channel tends to appear more like a documentary-style show. And then it still hits many of the same beats. That’s true for traditional reality shows like Real Housewives or Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Franchise Follows Lots of People Who Work in the Mine Fields

This franchise follows various mining crews across the country as they search for gold and battle dangerous conditions along the way. Gold Rush must be a solid show because of their laborious work and conscious efforts to appear natural on camera.

It is easy to believe that they are just regular people who happen to be on TV. No matter how much of the show is real, though, it’s made to entertain viewers.

Gorsuch explained to Reality Blurred that the production team asks: “How do we make the stories of guys who dig in the ground and wash rocks and look for little bits of metal—how do we make that interesting year after year, and come up with a story that people want to see?”

He explained how they make mining appear “interesting” every season and also revealed how the miners unintentionally throw a wrench in their plans. But this show remains quite popular and is definitely worth watching all the mining captains go through their work each and every episode. Make sure to see how they work with each other, too. It can be interesting.