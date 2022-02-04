‘Gold Rush’: Is Carl Rosk Back?

Last season, Gold Rush star Rick Ness was down a mechanic, as well as a good friend, on his team. Crew member Carl Rosk is an essential part of Ness’ team and has consistently saved his equipment from potential damage. With his expertise, Rosk has kept the operation running through even the most harrowing obstacles.

That’s why Ness’ team suffered so many difficulties when Rosk had to step away from Gold Rush. Now, though, it appears there’s a chance that the mechanic could be back on the team.

Earlier this week, fellow Gold Rush team member Brennan Ruault posted a few photos from the operation. He, Rosk and another crew member were hard at work, repairing a massive Komatsu 475a dozer against a background of snow-laden dirt.

“The big boy is coming out to play in the sand box this season! How was this almost a year ago already??? Safe to say this was a huge undertaking to put together and @rosko555 and me had a few screaming matches hahaha got’er done tho…… make sure you tune into discovery tonight @goldrushtv will be on up here in Canada @tayntonbayspirits @komatsuforestofficial,” Ruault said in the Instagram post.

While the dozer was no doubt impressive, fans were, of course, more focused on the miners in the photos – namely Rosk.

“Happy to see Carl back and healthy!!!” one Gold Rush fan wrote.

“Good to see Carl back in the picture!!!” another added.

However, as Ruault stated in his caption, this photo was from a year ago, possibly before Rosk left the Gold Rush crew in the first place. It’s possible that the mechanic could, in fact, be back ahead of the new season, but we’ll have to wait for more updates from Ness’ team before we can be certain.

For now, we’ll have to rely on Rosk’s updates on Instagram to keep up with the mechanic. Just yesterday, the Gold Rush star shared an update from the slopes in the middle of “trench city.”

What Happened to ‘Gold Rush’ Star Carl Rosk?

Carl Rosk originally left Gold Rush to undergo major surgery, according to the show’s subreddit. Fans investigated and found out that the mechanic had a tumor in his lung that required immediate attention.

On the thread, one fan wrote, “The tumor was mentioned a year or two ago in a previous season. This is just surgery to get it removed. It’s a positive thing. They said it didn’t go as quickly as normal, but I’d expect he’ll be fine in the end.”

Rosk himself has yet to make an official statement on his health condition or the potential surgery. However, it seems pretty likely that the loyal and passionate mechanic had to take a hiatus from Gold Rush to recover from the invasive surgery.

Hopefully, we’ll be seeing his face again soon come March.