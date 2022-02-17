‘Gold Rush’ Star Kayla Johanson Has a Unique Side Business Outside the Show

Gold Rush star Kayla Johanson has quickly become a fan-favorite within her first year on the show, and between all of her mining exploits, she still finds time to pursue her second passion – jewelry making.

Johanson’s career in gold mining began when she was a teenager. Much like fellow Gold Rush star, Parker Schnabel, her grandfather introduced her to the trade. Once she found her first fleck of gold, there was no going back. However, when she spent her first winter in Alaska heading her one-woman dredging business, she found she had a lot more downtime than she thought she would.

So, Johanson decided to double her profits by spinning the metal she found into unique pieces of jewelry.

“I found that making jewelry kind of helped pass the time. So I started selling my jewelry more. And so now it’s kind of like my winter job. And it keeps me a little bit sane because I would go insane if I didn’t have something to do,” Johanson shared with Monsters & Critics.

Eventually, she would open her own shop on Etsy, ThePeekingDoe. Some of her most popular items include a miner’s ax and shovel made of silver with a piece of raw gold from McKinley Creek. Other frequent items include silver-wrapped gem pendants like agate, turquoise, and amethyst. Already, the Gold Rush star has sold more than 1,000 items from her shop.

‘Gold Rush’ Star Originally Wasn’t Sure If She Would Join the Show

Even though she’s become a huge success on the show now, Johanson was on the fence about her decision to join Dustin Hurt’s team on Gold Rush.

According to the gold diver, she had a pretty comfortable set-up for her business already, and she didn’t know if Gold Rush was worth rocking the boat, so to speak.

“I wasn’t sure if I was going to [join] or not, mainly because I already had my own dredging operation going here. And I usually work by myself, so I’m my own boss,” she told Hollywood Soapbox.

“I make my own schedule, and I don’t really have anyone telling me what to do,” the Gold Rush star continued. “At most, I might work with [one] other person if I bring in some help. But for the most part, I work by myself. So I was kind of [on] the fence if I wanted to change that and leave that behind.”’

Not to mention, Johanson was incredibly nervous about being in front of cameras. She had never worked with a camera crew before, and she wasn’t sure how that would affect her job.

Thankfully, though, Johanson put her fears and hesitations aside and joined the show anyway. And, according to her, it was for the best.

“It ended up being really fun, so I’m glad I did it,” she shared.