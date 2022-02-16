‘Gold Rush’: Parker Schnabel Reveals Why Fans Love the Show

The tallies are in. Gold Rush is the most popular Friday night television series among men. And Parker Schnabel has an idea why.

“I think the main reason why our audience gravitates towards the show is that it’s a unique business in that you go into not knowing what the outcomes will be,” he told The Guide Online Magazine. “We take our audiences through an intense ride of the risky side of the business.”

The 2021 rating report came from The Futon Critic. According to its findings, Gold Rush is the number 3 most-watched unscripted cable series overall. But on Friday, it is the most popular show on all of TV.

And the series spinoffs were also among the highest-ranking shows, too, with three of them landing in the top ten most popular reality shows. So the franchise certainly knows what it’s doing.

And as Schnabel continued, he reminded fans that another major Gold Rush appeal comes from its fascinating cast members—like himself—who people can’t help but root for.

So really, the series is just an all-around great experience.

“On the flip-side of that, there are very interesting characters in the show,” she said. “Most of the miners around the Yukon have been with the show for a very long time, and I think the audiences want to see how far their [favorites] go on every season.”

‘Gold Rush’ Star Tony Beets Once Had To Pay a Hefty Fine for Setting a Yukon Retaining Pond Ablaze

In 2014, Gold Rush star Tony Beets’ crew pulled “a joke gone bad” that ended up setting him back ten of thousands of dollars.

While filming an episode, a few of Beets’ guys had the terrible idea to pour gas into an Alaskan Yukon retaining pond. And you can guess what they did next. They lit it on fire.

The stunt created a massive blaze, which, of course, violated a whole list of environmental codes. The episode ended up airing the next year. And once officials became aware of the fire, they slammed Beets with $31,000 worth of fines.

But Beets was a little sour about the situation because he claimed that he wasn’t the person behind the plan. In fact, when he heard that his employees were going to pull it off, he wasn’t exactly on board.

However, he accepted the punishment because he was the mine boss in charge. And he should have forbidden them from setting the fire.

“Since I am the man running the show, I guess I should have been a little bit more, and told him not to do it,” Beets admitted. “However, I didn’t do that, so here you are in court, so take the fine. Next time, don’t go there. It’s kind of a joke gone bad, right?”