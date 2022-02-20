‘Gold Rush’: Tony Beets’ Faced an Extreme Setback in One Heartbreaking Moment

Every crew of Discovery’s “Gold Rush” faces setback and disappointments. It’s part of the gig. Mining for gold in the Yukon is a tough industry – complete with lots of risk and long days. Each crew takes a gamble when they set out for some of those precious golden flakes. But during season 12, Tony Beets faces one absolutely soul-crushing moment.

According to Looper, during “Gold Rush’s” season 12, episode 4 entitled “$9 Million Mistake,” the veteran miner has waited for two years for a permit to mine the Indian River. It’s something Beets was looking forward to and he knew that he was so close to obtaining it.

However, during the “Gold Rush” episode, Beets soon learns that his permit has been denied – and it’ll be months before he can reapply. The heartbreaking setback means that his family will miss out on millions of dollars, he says during the episode.

The moment is one he eventually gets over and goes back to work. But the news is also hard to swallow. Especially for someone who is so experienced and qualified in the industry.

“It’s not what was in the plan,” Beets said. “I mean it’s gonna make a [major]…difference on the ounces that we’re gonna get outta the ground this year.” The powers that be would like Beets to reapply for the license.

“Gold Rush” Star on Mining, Retirement and Future

Beets also knows the land he’s mining and aptly earned the title “King of the Klondikes.” He spoke about a stretch of land he was mining with his team back in November.

“We probably have 500 acres if not 1,000 that hasn’t been excavated. We drill and decide which places are worthwhile digging up. We approach it by digging for holes across the land and see if a pattern appears. If so, we start to dig and uncover all of the gold,” the “Gold Rush” star explained.

“I think we have a lot of gold out there. As long as we have the water licenses to mine, we can keep on going. If so, we should be mining here for 30 years. There are 5,000 to 10,000 ounces out there easy,” Beets added.

Further, the longtime “Gold Rush” star doesn’t see himself retiring anytime soon. The gold mining business is not for the faint of heart – and Tony Beets has earned a reputation for being the best.

“Gold Rush” is one of Discovery’s longest-running shows. It often rivals the “Deadliest Catch” for that top spot. Each episode is available to watch on Discovery and Discovery+.