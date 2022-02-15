‘Gold Rush’: Tony Beets Once Had To Pay a Hefty Fine for a Gasoline Stunt

No matter how you cut it, gold mining isn’t exactly environmentally friendly. Gold Rush doesn’t really hide this fact on their show.

However, while watching the show, fans don’t expect to see outright violations of environmental codes and regulations. Unfortunately, back in 2014, that is basically what Tony Beets and his crew did during an episode. The whole incident resulted in the crew and Beets getting fined.

Basically, the crew poured gas into a retaining pond. From there, you can guess what they did next. Lit it on fire. It resulted in a huge blaze for a kind of “baptism by fire,” type stunt. It was just a massive fire, to be honest. Something that rednecks around the country do on a regular basis, but not near precious waters in the Yukon.

After the episode aired in 2015, Beets and his Gold Rush crew were fined. There were numerous violations that Beets was fined for and it resulted in a total of $31,000. That’s more than a few ounces of gold right there. And, the worst part, from Beets’ perspective is the fact that he wasn’t really behind the idea 100%

The Gold Rush star didn’t put a stop to the incident. That’s where he went wrong. He should have known better than to let it happen, but you live and you learn.

“Since I am the man running the show, I guess I should have been a little bit more, and told him not to do it,” Beets said about the issue. “However, I didn’t do that, so here you are in court, so take the fine. Next time, don’t go there. It’s kind of a joke gone bad, right?”

‘Gold Rush’ Star Faces Issues in Preview

Parker Schnabel is running out of time and running out of ground. While the Gold Rush star has had luck in the past with big decisions, it seems things are going to come down to the wire. Schnabel expects to pull up a staggering 8,000 ounces of gold. However, that doesn’t look like it will happen at the rate things are going.

Even after heading up to Alaska for some new dig sites, Schnabel is not doing well. Mud Mountain back in the Klondike is the biggest dig that Schnabel has going right now. Everything is invested into this site. So, if he and his crew don’t find those big payloads soon, then things are going to be a bit… dark. Nothing is guaranteed, especially not gold.

So, the Gold Rush star will have to wait and see. The season is coming to a close, the ground will freeze soon. If that happens before the gold shows up, then this could be a rough offseason for Parker and his team.