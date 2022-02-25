‘Gold Rush’: Was Parker Schnabel and Todd Hoffman’s Feud Real?

Gold Rush has been known to add dramatized situations to the series. But the feud between Parker Schnabel and Todd Hoffman is not one of them.

The two mine bosses actually got along well during the earlier seasons. The younger Schnabel even learned a few things about the industry from Hoffman.

However, their very different personalities started to clash as time went on. And eventually, they had an all-out fight that lasted a few episodes. And ever since then, their apparent dislike of each other has grown more intense.

“I remember when Parker started saying some things about me,” Hoffman once shared with Gold Rush. “Things that you see afterward – you see them play out, and you don’t wanna get into that TV stuff. And at some point, you realize, we’re just apples and oranges.”

Before Hoffman left the series in 2019, the guys managed to begin some episodes on fairly friendly ground. But before the ending credits hit, they’re usually back to arguing.

And to this day, Schnabel and Hoffman carry that negative energy off-screen when they do promo events or interviews.

Take, for instance, a 2016 interview that Todd Hoffman did with Maxim. While chatting, journalist Keith Gordon asked if he and his co-star were playing up their hatred for the show. And Hoffman said absolutely not.

However, Hoffman claimed that at the base of their feud is a bit of respect, which is how they’ve managed to work with each other for so long. But sometimes, Hoffman feels like the 27-year-old oversteps his boundaries. And he can’t help but “say something.”

“There is a genuine dislike there,” Hoffman said of his relationship with Schnabel. “But there is a mutual respect at least on my end. But I don’t like seeing people be disrespected that are older than him. If I see it happen, I say something about it.”

Parker Schnabel Doesn’t Know if His ‘Gold Rush’ Feud Means He’s ‘Done Something Right’ Or ‘Done Something Wrong’

Parker Schnabel has a different take on the bad blood, though.

In a separate interview, Schnabel spoke about his decade-long feud. And he didn’t seem to think that Todd Hoffman had any respect for him at all. He also stated that Hoffman’s feelings were stronger than most people knew.

“For me, I thought it was just a friendly competition between Todd and I. But the thing I took away from sitting down with Todd… is that Todd really doesn’t like me, which I’m not sure if that means I’ve done something right or done something wrong. He has a very personal dislike for me,” he told Channel Guide in 2016. ” I don’t know if I should go so far as to say hatred but it borderlines on that.”