‘Gold Rush’: Why Is Parker Schnabel Featured Less and Less?

One of Gold Rush’s biggest stars—Parker Schnabel—is slowly disappearing from the show. And we recently learned why.

Schnabel has been a constant on the Discovery Channel reality series since 2011. But this season his screen time has been dwindling, and it hasn’t gone unnoticed.

Fan’s have been taking to the internet looking for clues as to why the mine boss is distancing himself from the show that made him famous. And some people have even gone straight to the source to find answers.

During a Facebook video, the mine boss finally acknowledged that people have been messaging him about the situation, and he explained that he’s been missing the Gold Rush action because of his personal business.

“People who are watching Gold Rush don’t see me as much as they used to,” he said in the clip. “Because, as soon as a business starts getting big enough, you’re dealing with so much paperwork and permitting, and employee stuff, and accountants, and taxes, and the list goes on and on and on. And, I don’t enjoy the day-to-day of that, but I enjoy the process. And I enjoy the outcomes.”

Currently, Parker Schnabel is focused on growing his crew. Because as it stands, he has to “sacrifice” a lot of his time in the field “in order to run a bigger company.” So he can’t get away from his job for filming as often.

He did note how grateful he is for the talented people he has working for him so far. But he wants to keep growing the business because he doesn’t like “stagnation.”

Parker Schnabel didn’t say if he’ll continue to phase out of Gold Rush in the future, or if we’ll see him more regularly once his business reaches peak size.

Hopefully, we don’t lose him altogether. But as for now, the reality star has given us no reason to believe that he’s planning on cashing out his fame to be a full-time business owner.

Does ‘Gold Rush’ Star Parker Schnabel Live a Lavish Life?

At just 27 years old, Gold Rush star Parker Schnabel is already worth $10 million. But that doesn’t mean he’s living a lavish lifestyle.

Over the past few years, rumors have started to circulate about Schnabel buying an Alaskan mansion for nearly $1 million. But true fans weren’t so quick to believe that he would drop so much money on a fancy home. So one person decided to simply ask Schnabel if the rumors were true.

“Parker, can you settle a debate?” they wrote on Twitter. “Is this your house? Doesn’t look like the style of house I envision when I think of Alaska.”

@goldrush_parker Parker can you settle a debate? Is this your house? Doesn't look like the style of house I envision when I think of Alaska.

Parker Schnabel quickly responded to the question saying that he doesn’t own that home or any home for that matter. And he doesn’t plan on settling down with a permanent address any time soon. Instead, he’ll be using all of his extra cash to expand his operations for the foreseeable future.

“We are buying new equipment to improve our operation,” he shared. “I don’t own a boat or any fancy cars or a fancy house. I have a big expensive sandbox instead.”