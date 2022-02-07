‘Gold Rush’: Young Miners Come to the Rescue in New Video

Being young doesn’t always have to be a drawback in the gold mining business. “Gold Rush” miners Brandon and Brady Clayton are 21 and 19 respectively. But they have a work ethic that shows they’re determined to succeed in this rough business – and they even come to the aid of other miners when necessary.

In a clip from the Discovery show posted on Youtube, the two miners set out on the California Creek. It’s a part of the Klondike that’s largely been untouched because of the harsh terrain. But these two brothers have their hearts set on gold.

“We know we’re young, but we’re trying to prove ourselves,” Brandon says. The brothers are working to help their family out of debt after their business collapsed during amid a depleted economy. Using scrap metal, the guys have built the Dare Devil – a gold sifting trammel – from scratch.

Both Juan Ibarra and Freddy Dodge come to see their equipment and teach the boys how to make it more productive. And they’re grateful for the assistance from their fellow “Gold Rush” stars.

Freddy and Juan immediately notice that the Clayton brothers need some fixes to their machine. They’re losing gold because their sluice boxes aren’t running tight enough. The “Gold Rush” veterans come up with an idea to create a V-shoot which will separate the pay dirt evenly. This will help will gold retention, they say.

‘Gold Rush’ Stars Test New Equipment

After fixing their family-built equipment, the brothers along with Freddy and Juan, test the improvements. And it pays off.

“I can’t wipe the smile off my face,” Brandon says after seeing gold in every one of the sluice boxes. With the new additions to the machine, the “Gold Rush” stars tell the Clayton brothers they should see about a 15% increase in gold production. This is big news for Brandon and Brady. With the experienced gold miners’ help, they’ll be able to claw their way out of debt.

The first test run produced 4.1 ounces of gold. After running the machine with the V-shoot, the boys turned out 6.73 ounces, proving the additions are working.

“That’s huge for us. That’s helping our family paying bills, payroll, food, everything,” Brady says.

Juan tells the Claytons he’s proud of them and what they are doing. Over the eight-hour test period, they were able to produce one ounce an hour. It sets them up to meet their 500 ounce goal for the year – a quarter-million dollars more than they would have been capable of bringing in without the help.

The “Gold Rush” newcomers are grateful for the guidance and help. And they’re one step closer to bringing their family back into a profit. This is something that eases their minds and gives them even more determination to succeed.