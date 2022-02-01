‘Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan Sends Message to Tom Brady Following Retirement Announcement

Did you know that Good Morning America co-host Michael Strahan played his last-ever football game against Tom Brady?

So you can imagine the meaning behind Strahan’s message to Tom Brady Tuesday as the Tampa Bay quarterback finally made it official. The best QB in NFL history announced his retirement. At age 44, Brady wants to spend more time on non-football aspects of his life.

But because it’s Michael Strahan, the former New York Giant had to find a funny snap of the two of them to post on his Instagram. They’re both in street clothes, with a playfully snarling Strahan pretending to sack a helpless Brady.

Strahan captioned the photo: “Congratulations to my man Tom Brady on retiring from the NFL. Tom, I know you hate to be called the GOAT (greatest of all time) but there is no other word to describe your achievements! Proud to call you a friend, brother and business partner. Enjoy retirement and whatever the next phase of life brings you. Let’s just make sure we hit the golf course since you now have some free time. “

Michael Strahan Sacked Brady in Super Bowl. Here’s Photo Evidence

Strahan’s final game was Feb. 3, 2008 in Glendale, Arizona, with his Giants taking on Brady’s New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLII. It was one of the few times that Brady had a bad Super Bowl outcome. New York won, 17-14. Strahan sacked Brady once. And the Patriots QB threw only one touchdown pass, going 29 of 48 for 266 yards. Still, Tom Brady was 7-3 in Super Bowls.

If Michael Strahan truly wanted to go there, he could’ve posted a photo of his Super Bowl sack. Outsider found the photo:

(Photo by Donald Miralle/Getty Images)

Obviously, the two NFL greats were more than just competitors. They’re also friends and business partners. In fact, the two men are co-founders of a digital sports company called Religion of Sports. In 2020, the two partnered with filmmaker Gotham Chopra for the media company that wants to be the “Pixar of sports.” You can check out the company here.

Company’s CEO Ameeth Sankaran described the venture to Fox Business in a 2020 interview.

“Our stories answer the question ‘Why sports matter’ and delve into deeper human and emotional storytelling,” Sankaran said. “Between our creative network and our co-founders, Tom Brady and Michael Strahan, we believe this storytelling, plus our access, puts us in a unique position for our content to cut through and make an impact. Sports change lives and we contribute to that through content.”

Although Strahan retired from football 14 years ago, he’s still connected to the sport. His main job is appearing each day on Good Morning America. But he also works as a studio analyst for Fox Sports NFL coverage. He earned entry into the NFL Hall of Fame in 2014.

Count on Tom Brady getting into the NFL Hall as soon as he’s eligible. No doubt, Strahan will give him a warm welcome to the exclusive club.