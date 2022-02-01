Graham Nash and David Crosby Support Neil Young in the Spotify, Joe Rogan Debate

On Tuesday (February 1st), Graham Nash and David Crosby announced they are supporting Neil Young in the Spotify and Joe Rogan debate.

According to Newsweek, three of the four members of Crosby, Stills, Nash, & Young are joining forces to speak out against Spotify and Joe Rogan about COVID-19 misinformation. For his part, Nash declares he is requesting that Spotify removals all of his solo music. This action happened nearly one week after Neil Young gave the music streaming platform an ultimatum. Nash stated either he goes or Joe Rogan’s podcast goes. He claimed that Rogan’s podcast spreads misinformation about the virus and vaccines.

Speaking about his support for Neil Young’s fight against misinformation, Nash issued a statement. “There is a difference between being open to varying viewpoints on a matter and knowingly spreading information. Which some 270 medical professionals have derided as not only false but dangerous. Likewise, there is a difference between misinformation. In which one is unaware that what is being said is false. Versus disinformation which is knowingly false and intended to mislead and sway public opinion.”

Nash then stated that the opinions publicized by Rogan are dishonest and unsupported by solid facts. This is also making Spotify an enabler in a way that costs people their lives.

Meanwhile, in his part in supporting Neil Young, Crosby shares on Twitter that if he hadn’t sold his music catalog in March 2021, he would make the same request. “I no longer control it or I would in support of Neil.”

Crosby further expands on his opinion on the situation by tweeting, “Neil and Joni and Nils and others are correct. The streamers do carry people telling outright lies that are really doing harm… I would do the same if I could.”

Joe Rogan Speaks Out About the Spotify and Neil Young Drama

As previously reported, Joe Rogan took to his Instagram to post a 10-minute video addressing the drama between Spotify and Neil Young over his The Joe Rogan Experience podcast. “The problem I have with the term misinformation, especially today, is that many of the things that we thought of as misinformation just a short while ago are now accepted as fact.”

Continuing to speak about the situation, Rogan declares that he is not a doctor nor a scientist. He is just a person who sits down and talks to people. He then states that if he ever shares inaccurate information, he likes to correct it immediately. The Podcaster also notes that he would rather have conversations with others who have differing opinions. “I’m not interested in only talking to people that have one perceptive.”

Rogan goes on to say that he has no hard feelings towards Neil Young or the other musicians that are removing their music from Spotify due to the situation. “I’m very sorry that they feel that way. I don’t want that. No hard feelings towards Neil Young and definitely no hard feelings toward Joni Mitchell.”