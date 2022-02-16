Gwen Stefani Shares Unseen Wedding Footage of Blake Shelton and Son

Gwen Stefani is celebrating Valentine’s Day with a sweet Instagram post featuring Blake Shelton and her son Apollo. The pop star’s short video is from after her wedding last year. All dressed up in her beautiful wedding dress and veil, she smiles at Shelton and her son, who are both dressed in tuxes. The 7-year old boy is smiling from to ear to ear as the couple kisses his cheeks.

“The stars, the moon, my whole world ❤️,” Stefani captions her post. Fans are obsessed with how Blake Shelton sweetly interacts with Stefani’s son. They are one big and happy family.

“Love love this reel! Very happy you found the cowboy who loves you and the boys so much,” one fan writes.

“This video literally brought tears to my eyes!! It’s absolutely beautiful Gwen and Blake!,” another says.

Sons of Gwen Stefani Love Their Stepfather

Blake Shelton is now a stepfather! The country star is excited to spend more quality time with Stefani’s three sons, Zuma, Kingston, and Apollo. Spending the holidays with the kids last year is something Shelton remembers fondly.

One memory he looks back on is from Thanksgiving. Gwen Stefani’s three sons asked their new stepfather to help them make a bacon-wrapped turkey. Of course, Shelton was happy to help.

“There’s no talking them out of it, based on the picture that they saw, which was the greatest picture you’ve ever seen,” he says.

Growing up with a stepfather figure, Shelton was excited to step into the role.

“I love my stepfather, and I looked up to him, and he’s like a father to me, so I have a good inspiration in my life for how to do this and the kind of stepdad I want to be,” he tells USA Today.

He says that he wants to find the balance between taking fatherhood seriously while still enjoying it.

“I’m not gonna lie, I don’t take it so serious that I’m not enjoying this time, because I really am, especially now that we’re five years into this thing. I can’t imagine my life without these kids now.”

Gwen Stefani enjoys being a mom just as much. In her Mother’s Day posts, she shows her unconditional love fro her three children.

All in all, Blake Shelton feels grateful for his wife and family. While some fans of The Voice remain perplexed as to why their relationship works, it looks like a love for the ages.

“In people’s defense, I think it’s so hard for people to wrap their head around why Gwen would want to be with me. I don’t blame ’em.