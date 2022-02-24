Halyna Hutchins’ Husband Is ‘Angry’ Alec Baldwin Denied Responsibility in First Interview Since ‘Rust’ Shooting

Matt Hutchins says he is “so angry” that Rust actor Alec Baldwin has not accepted responsibility for the death of his wife, Halyna Hutchins.

During an interview with the Today Show host Hoda Kotb, Matt said he believes both Baldwin and certain members of the crew are guilty of not following reasonable safety precautions while filming.

“The idea that the person holding the gun and causing it to discharge is not responsible is absurd to me,” he told Kotb on Thursday.

“But gun safety was not the only problem on that set,” Matt continued. “There were a number of industry standards that were not practiced and there’s multiple responsible parties.”

Matt Hutchins’ comments came two months after Alec Baldwin sat down with ABC News to discuss the incident saying “someone is responsible for what happened, and I can’t say who that is. But it’s not me.”

The actor claimed that Halyna Hutchins instructed him to point the prop gun at her arm before he fired it. Matt said that comment made Baldwin sound like “the victim.”

“Hearing him blame Halyna in the interview and shift responsibility to others and seeing him cry about it,” he added. “I just feel — are we really supposed to feel bad about you, Mr. Baldwin?”

The Hutchins Family Has Filed a Lawsuit against Alec Baldwin And Other Member of the ‘Rust’ Crew

On Feb. 15, Halyna’s family filed a lawsuit against Alec Baldwin and others members of the crew due to their “reckless” behavior. But Baldwin continues to deny that the Rust set was unsafe.

“Watching [the interview], I just felt so angry,” Hutchins told Hoda. “I was just so angry to see him talk about her death so publicly in such a detailed way and then to not accept any responsibility after having just described killing her.”

Three crew members also filed lawsuits of their own against members of the Rust production team.

So far, police have not found that anyone is criminally guilty of the shooting. However, the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating.

Matt Hutchins is determined to find justice even though he knows it “won’t bring Halyna back” because doing so may prevent similar accidents.

Halyna Hutchins died on October 21st, 2021 while working as a cinematographer for Rust. While rehearsing a scene, Alec Baldwin was holding a prop gun that fired and shot Halyna in the torso. Baldwin claims he never pulled the trigger.

EMS workers airlifted The 42-year-old to an Albuquerque hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. Halyna left behind a nine-year-old son, Andros.

The bullet also struck director Joel Souza in the shoulder. He is currently doing well but still recovering.