Happiest Man in the World: Rams Safety Taylor Rapp Proposes After Super Bowl Win

Rams safety, Taylor Rapp is the happiest man in the world after a huge Super Bowl win. But he made this accomplishment even more delightful for his girlfriend, Dani Johnson.

After the Los Angeles Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20, Rapp gave Johnson the surprise of a lifetime. He got down on one knee and popped the question. That’s right Outsiders, the Rams safety is about to marry his long-time girlfriend.

According to USA Today, the football player has been with his girlfriend for several years. They started their relationship in high school when Rapp played for his high school football team. Then, the Rams chose him for 2019 NFL Draft. According to the New York Post, he was the 61st overall choice.

Rapp has been living on Cloud Nine even before the Super Bowl. His Instagram celebrated his time on the team with his longtime girlfriend right there as well. For instance, he shared photos of moments he only dreamed of.

In the caption of the post, Rapp wrote, “We’ve dreamt of moments like this!”

The first picture shows his girlfriend cheering the Rams on while holding a football. It almost seems like he threw it to her and she had an impressive catch. As you scroll through the post, you’ll find highlights from this year’s season.

“Such an amazing picture,” one user commented on the post.

During the off-season, Rapp and Johnson will be busy planning their big day.

Los Angeles Rams Beat the Cincinnati Bengals

This year’s Super Bowl was a very close game. But the Los Angeles Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI.

The quarterback, Matthew Stafford made a 1-yard touchdown to Cooper Kupp in the fourth quarter. This play led the Rams to the finish line where they are now the Super Bowl LVI champions. To celebrate the big win, the team is posting pictures of them holding the silver trophy. And Taylor Rapp is one of those players that joined in on the trend. Let’s take a look at his Instagram post below.

The Rams Safety didn’t say much in the caption, except for “WORLD CHAMPIONS!!” There’s not a whole lot he can say because this win left him speechless. Proposing to his longtime girlfriend only made the night even more magical.

