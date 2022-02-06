Harrison Ford Classic Is Getting a New Television Adaptation

Apple TV+ has bagged another series with some big names attached, and this time it’s a classic Harrison Ford adaptation. The streaming service is making a series out of the 1990 film “Presumed Innocent,” which starred Ford, Brian Dennehy, Raul Julia, and Bonnie Bedelia.

The film follows deputy attorney Rusty Sabich, played by Ford. He is assigned a case by leading prosecuting attorney Raymond Horgan, played by Dennehy. The case involves the rape and murder of Horgan and Sabich’s associate, Carolyn Polhemus. Turns out Carolyn and Rusty were having an affair, and Carolyn dumped him a few months before her murder. Rusty is the prime suspect, and everyone starts to turn against him. He’s exiled, and the only person willing to help is Sandy Stein, the defense attorney.

This is a prime story for a series. Think, “Law & Order” meets real mystery, meets “The Firm,” meets cover-ups around every corner. Conspiracies, set-ups, oblivious lawyers. It’s ripe with potential.

The only problem, in my opinion, is the ending. Spoilers for a 32 year old movie, but the wife did it in a jealous rage, and that’s just too convenient for me. There needs to be more punch, more thrills if this is going to be a TV show. It needs to get dark and gritty; more “Mindhunter,” less convenient “Law & Order” wrap-ups. “Mindhunter” was about FBI agents, not lawyers, but it needs that same kind of atmosphere; yellow and green tones, low lighting, a rich air of mystery. It’s definitely possible, especially with JJ Abrams attached as producer and “Big Little Lies” screenwriter David E. Kelly as showrunner.

Harrison Ford on His Role in ‘Air Force One’

Speaking of Harrison Ford classics, 1997’s “Air Force One” was really where Ford became a leading man. Everyone knows him as Han Solo and Indiana Jones, but he was a real breakout star as President Marshall.

But, he got the role a little unconventionally. According to Ford, Kevin Costner actually gave it to him. “This was a script that Kevin Costner originally had and he gave it to me,” Ford said in a 1997 interview. “Kevin knew this was a big commercial movie and his schedule didn’t allow him to do it. And he told [the producers] he would let it go only if I could do it. Now Kevin and I are not intimates. I’ve met him on a number of occasions and I like him very much. And, I like him a lot more now because he really threw a winner my way.”

Most recently, Harrison Ford starred in “The Call of the Wild” in 2020, and is working on an untitled fifth “Indiana Jones” movie that is currently filming. Allegedly, it will release June 20, 2023.