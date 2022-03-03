Harrison Ford Throws Lavish Party to Celebrate End of ‘Indiana Jones 5’ Production

An epic wrap party means we’re one step closer to seeing the next installment in the “Indiana Jones” world. It doesn’t get more exciting than that.

Harrison Ford has reportedly thrown a massive party for the cast and crew of the fifth Indiana Jones movie to celebrate completing the movie. This all went down in London this past Saturday. It happened at The Bike Shed Club in Shoreditch.

According to Daily Mail, this extravagant event paid for by Ford was called the “Raiders of the Forbidden Bar.” The 79-year-old apparently wanted to throw a party to celebrate after an eight-month-long shooting process. There was no other official celebration lined up.

Staff also got notice of the party thanks to what sounds like the leaflet of our dreams. It featured a picture of Harrison Ford in his Indiana Jones gear while holding a tray of drinks. There was even a disco ball in the background to announce a “very unofficial goodbye to Indy V.”

“There wasn’t an official bash arranged so Harrison happily paid for one himself which went down a storm with everyone associated with the movie, as you can imagine,” a source told Mirror. You can always leave it to Ford to want to celebrate “Indiana Jones” and the people around him.

Honestly, news of the film wrapping is enough celebration for fans. The release date for the movie is June 30, 2023, which means we have plenty of time left to wait. This is as long as there are no delays, which the film has had many of already. James Mangold is the director for the currently nameless fifth movie. Steven Spielberg directed the last four movies but is still around as one of the producers.

Ford is starring alongside Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renée Wilson, and Thomas Kretschmann.

Harrison Ford Saves the Day on ‘Indiana Jones’ Set

Besides being a hero and throwing an awesome party, Ford was around to help during a medical emergency that took place while filming.

According to The Sun, Harrison Ford rushed to help a crew member that had a heart attack.

“Harrison was standing just yards away and yelled for a medic. There was a huge amount of panic. The on-site first aider did CPR while they waited for an air ambulance and paramedics to arrive,” a source said.

This isn’t the first incident to occur while filming. In November, the cast and crew were in Morocco when someone died in their hotel room. Nic Cupac, a part of the camera department, was dead. The death was natural causes or potentially a heart attack.

In addition, production was halted for three months after Ford had a severe shoulder injury and needed to take a break.