Harvey Keitel And Peter Stormare Unite for Crime Thriller ‘Hard Matter’

What would you say if we told you that a professional hitman and the devil, himself, were teaming up to create a crime thriller? Pretty compelling stuff, right? Well, okay, the upcoming film Hard Matter isn’t quite that. But actors Harvey Keitel and Peter Stormare have played those characters in past films, so it’s pretty close.

Needless to say, Keitel and Stormare have more than enough experience playing on-screen tough guys to weave a believable story set in a dystopian universe. Hard Matter takes place in a new America, one that has been ravaged by an evil corporation set on unraveling the very fabric of society.

In the movie, the corrupt corporation has overthrown the prison system and turned it on its head. Criminals no longer pay for their crimes. Instead, they receive positions as “law enforcement” officers who work within a system of deadly watches. These criminals have the power to carry out any form of capital punishment they see fit and do so freely in an effort to regain their place in society.

Hard Matter is being written, produced, and directed by Justin Price. Price states that his main goal when creating a film is to challenge himself and the visual medium. He has a long history of creating some pretty disturbing content, including the horror films The Cloth and Dark Moon Rising. Working alongside Price is global media company, Wonderfilm Media.

Representatives from the company had the following to say on collaborating with Price. “We are excited to be working with Justin. He’s very visual and a talented storyteller. Hard Matter is a truly amazing project. The cast is remarkable, and the work the stunt team has done has created genre-breaking and revolutionary action sequences.”

We have neither a release date nor further details about the film and its cast. However, from what we know of the movie so far, it sounds like a hit!

Harvey Keitel’s History With Thrillers

Peter Stormare certainly has an impressive catalog of hit movies behind him. The true king of crime when it comes to film, however, is Harvey Keitel. With his calm demeanor and quiet intelligence, Keitel has been playing morally ambiguous characters for decades. From Winston “The Wolf” Winston in Pulp Fiction to Angelo Bruno in The Irishman, the 82-year-old Oscar-nominated actor is no stranger to playing the tough guy.

In a recent interview with Awards Daily, Keitel talked about his illustrious career, as it spans an astounding 55 years. When asked how he’s kept up the pace for nearly six decades, Keitel replied, “There’s an easy answer to this. First of all, they weren’t all leading parts. A lot of them were small parts. And the other reason is, I’m living a life. I’m not living a movie life, I’m living Harvey Keitel’s life, and this is the work he does.”