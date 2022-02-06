‘Hawaii Five-0’: Here’s What Happened to Meaghan Rath After Show Ended

Meaghan Rath was a huge part of Hawaii Five-0. The actress may have joined later in the game, but she did a fantastic job in her role as Officer Tani Rey. Here’s what she’s been up to since being in that Role:

Following her success on Hawaii Five-0, Meghan Rath had a guest role on The CW’s Supergirl. The incredibly popular show hired her on to play an alternate universe version of Querl Dox aka Brainiac 5. And it couldn’t have been a more fun casting choice. Because the in-universe version of Brainiac 5 is played by her brother, Jesse Wrath.

She also recently reprised her role as Officer Tani Rey in an episode of Magnum P.I .

Off-screen, she has since married to fellow actor Jack Cutmore-Scott. In July of 2021, she announced her pregnancy.

She’s since made her return to TV with a role on the Canadian sitcom, Children Ruin Everything. Rath plays a mother named Astrid, who desperately wants to define her own identity outside of motherhood. The series is a Roku original.

Another ‘Hawaii Five-0’ Actor Just Made a Recent TV Appearance on a Hit Franchise

Meghan Rath has continued to act after Hawai’i Five-0, and she’s far from the only one. For example, Beulah Koale recently appeared in a nail-biting NCIS: Hawai’i two-parter. The episode found the team following an incredibly high stakes case, with one of their friends being both in danger and a suspect.

Koale played Officer Junior Reigns on Hawaii Five-0. And considering NCIS: Hawai’i is yet another CBS procedural set in Hawai’i, fans were really excited to see him join the show to play a New Zealand intelligence officer who comes to Hawai’i looking for answers on a case that may be linked to a Chinese black operation secret agent.

And of course, former Hawai’i Five-0 actor Daniel Dae Kim has gone on to do incredible things, landing some major roles even in the past few years. He’s recently been given a major role in Netflix’s live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender series.

He’ll play Firelord Ozai. In the original series, Ozai is the ruthless ruler of the Fire Nation. It won’t be Kim’s first role in the Avatar world. He also voiced Hiroshi Sato over all four seasons of Legend of Korra, a spinoff of Avatar: The Last Airbender.

It’s nice to see former Hawaii Five-0 actors continue to do well for themselves. And while the show may be over, they continue to deliver stellar performances elsewhere.