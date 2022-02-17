‘Hawaii Five-0’: Here’s What Scott Caan Is Doing Now

Scott Caan is known most for his starring role on “Hawaii Five-0,” but fans are wondering, what is he up to nowadays? Well, it looks like he has a new crime series in the works or CBS, called “Topangaland.”

Caan is co-writing and starring in the series. It follows an ex-cop in Los Angeles working for his father’s private investigative agency. He has a difficult relationship with his father and his “unconventional family.” The series will see him navigate those relationships, plus his tough work.

Caan’s character will investigate everything under the sun; from rich Malibu clients to crimes in hippie communities, to the poorest neighborhoods of Los Angeles. The theme of the series seems to be that everyone deserves to have their voices heard, no matter where they live.

The show will also be written by “SEAL Team” creator Benjamin Cavell, and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer. CBS preemptively purchased the show due to a desire to bring Caan back to the network after his award-winning run on “Hawaii Five-0.”

Additionally, “Entourage” creator Doug Ellin has expressed that he wants a reboot of the series. The final season saw Caan’s character, Scott Lavin, in business with main character Eric Murphy. Ellin has stated that he’s developing a series with Caan in mind. The end of “Entourage” left the door open for his character. So, evidently, Scott Caan is going to be busy in the upcoming years. His show “Topangaland” is sure to be a hit with crime drama fans, as well.

‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Episode Broke ‘Hawaii Five-0’ Canon

“NCIS” and “Hawaii Five-0” have been linked in the same universe since 2012. Callen and Sam from “NCIS: Los Angeles” traveled to Hawaii in a season 2 episode to help solve a case. In season 3 of “Hawaii Five-0,” Detectives Danny Williams and Chin Ho Kelly go back to Los Angeles to close out said case.

So, the shows had a bit of a crossover, and have been linked ever since. But, one guest star on “NCIS: Hawai’i” has broken that established canon. On the January 23 episode “Spies, Part 1,” Beulah Koale was cast as David Sola, a New Zealand intelligence officer. But, on “Hawaii Five-0,” he already had an established character: Junior Reigns, former Navy SEAL.

Now, Koale is in the same universe, playing two different characters. This breaks canon and unlinks the two shows. A bit ironic that it would be “NCIS: Hawai’i” that breaks free from “Hawaii Five-0.”

If “Hawaii Five-0” was still on the air, it would be safe to say we wouldn’t be getting any more crossovers. But, sadly, “Five-0” ended in 2020 after 10 seasons. Still, this won’t stop fans from still believing the two shows are linked. The established canon means nothing if you have an imagination, after all.