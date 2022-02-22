‘Hawaii Five-0’ Alum Willie Garson’s Son Honors Late Dad on What Would Have Been His 58th Birthday

The son of Willie Garson, a popular recurring character on Hawaii Five-0, observed a bittersweet anniversary in his dad’s life.

Garson would be 58, Monday. But he died of pancreatic cancer last fall. Nathen Garson now is 21, but he’ll always be Willie’s little boy. He posted an old photo of father and son. Nathen was sitting in Willie’s lap and they truly were enjoying life when someone snapped the photo.

Nathen captioned the photo of his Hawaii Five-0 dad: “Happy birthday papa. Miss you tons and love you.”

Fans were stunned when Willie Garson died last September. That’s because Garson never revealed to the public that he’d been diagnosed with the deadly cancer. Garson had been filming And Just Like That, a revival of Sen and the City.

Garson always will be known as Stanford Blatch in Sex and the City. He was the gay best friend of Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw. And in the second film version of the iconic show, Garson married Anthony in a big, over-the-top wedding. Parker was one of the few people who knew Garson was so sick.

Garson Played Grifter on Hawaii Five-O, Magnum P.I.

In his private life, Garson was a devoted dad to Nathen. He adopted Nathen from the foster care system in 2009. Nathen was seven years old when Garson adopted him as his son.

Although Garson is known to millions as Stanford, even more folks discovered his talents on Hawaii Five-0, which ran in network primetime.

He played Gerard Hirsch on Hawaii Five-0 for nine episodes. Garson’s IMDB.com bio described Gerard as a “grifter with a heart of gold.” He made a living by trying to fence stolen art. Garson’s first episode was Jan. 9, 2015. Here’s the synopsis for “Ua ‘aihue.” “Five-0 runs into problems as they try to capture an international art thief who stole a priceless Van Gogh painting, and Kamekona gets help from an “Iron Chef” to win a shrimp cook-off.”

His final Hawaii Five-0 episode was “He puhe’e miki.” According to the plot summary: “Tani (Meaghan Rath) helps Girard Hirsh prove the innocence of his elderly uncle when he’s suspected of murder.”

His Hawaii Five-0 character was popular enough to do a crossover on Magnum P.I. That was the 2019 episode “Blood Brothers.”

Garson had an affinity for playing such grifters. His character on White Collar also fenced stolen art. Garson joined the series at about the same time he adopted Nathen. He appeared in 81 episodes on the show.

Right after Garson died, Nathen posted several moving messages on social media about his dad. “I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I’m so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much. I’m so proud of you. I will always love you, but I think it’s time for you to go on an adventure of your own.”