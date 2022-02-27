Helen Mirren Discusses How Vin Diesel Helped Her Get Into ‘Fast & Furious 9’

In 2015, Oscar winner Helen Mirren set her sights on becoming a member of the Fast & Furious franchise. And she asked Vin Diesel for some help.

Well, in her own words, she didn’t just ask, she “begged.” Though, she did try to catch his attention with a few more subtle methods first.

Before actually meeting Diesel, Helen Mirren made it clear that she had a “great ambition” to get behind the wheel in one of the high-speed action flicks by talking about it during interviews.

While chatting with Yahoo Movies in 2015, she said, “I so want to be a mad driver in a Fast and Furious movie. I keep putting it out there, and they never ask me.”

She later followed that up by telling Seth Myers that she “loves Vin Diesel,” and she’d love to be in Fast & Furious so she could both work with him and drive a fast car.

Mirren continued to add shameless plugs to her highly publicized chats for months. But when she still didn’t get a gig in the franchise, she decided to just personally ask—or beg, rather—Vin Diesel for a role in one of his movies.

“I think I was at some function, and he was there,” she told the Hollywood Reporter on Feb. 25th. “And I got introduced to him. And I was shameless: ‘Oh God, I’d just love to be in one of your movies! Please let me be in it.’ And then Vin, with that beautiful, deep voice of his, said: ‘I’ll see what I can do.’ And he did it for me. He found this great little role for me, which was perfect. I’d just never done anything like that before — one of those big, big movies. And, in my vanity, I just loved driving and really wanted to do my own driving in a fast car.”

Vin Diesel has a completely different memory of meeting Helen Mirren that fateful night. According to him, she didn’t beg. She demanded.

The “function” Mirren spoke of was a Golden Globes party they both attended. The Riddick star said that when she noticed him across the room, she marched right up and demanded a part in Fast & Furious.

“She’s very intimidating, despite her 5’2” frame,” Diesel told The Hollywood Reporter. “You want to make her happy. You definitely don’t want to disappoint her. For a tough New Yorker like myself, I was intimidated and I don’t get intimidated easily.”

With that, Helen Mirren finally got her part in 2017’s The Fate of the Furious. And then she went on to land a second and third appearance in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw and F9: The Fast Saga.

Now, Vin Diesel and Helen Mirren and close friends. And the first scene Diesel filmed with her is one of his all-time favorites memories.

“I remember this being one of my favorite days in my journey,” he told IndieWire. “No one else in the room mattered. Nothing existed but this bond between her and I.”