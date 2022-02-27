Helen Mirren Opens Up About ‘Moving Moment’ Becoming an American Citizen

British actress Helen Mirren didn’t need to be an American to empathize with U.S. citizens during the 9/11 attacks in New York. Mirren was there. And she felt it just like everyone else who watched the events unfold that day. However, choosing to become an American citizen recently was an incredibly moving experience – and something Mirren cherishes dearly.

The Academy Award winner married American director Taylor Hackford in 1997 – so she’s been a part of cultural traditions in the States for a long time. The icon fell in love with acting early in her life and would lend her talents to the theater and silver screen for years.

Further, the Dame is also a winner of an Emmy, an Oscar and a Tony award – encapsulating herself as a triple threat. She’s also brilliant. But until recently, Mirren kept her citizenship across the pond in England. But she spoke recently with The Hollywood Reporter about finally becoming an American citizen and getting a bit into politics.

When asked about her citizenship, “The Queen” actress shared what a touching moment it was for her to become an American.

“I was very moved; I cried actually when I became an American citizen. It was a very moving moment. I’m a dual citizen now. I wouldn’t have been able to give up my British citizenship,” Mirren says.

Helen Mirren on Decision to Become American Citizen

Additionally, Mirren explained some of the reasons behind her decision – and much of it had to do with the sense of patriotism she felt on 9/11.

“I was in New York doing a play on 9/11. And I actually saw the second tower come down. I was living quite far downtown, and I was going to rehearsal. We literally were about to open the next week — and the car arrived, I got in the car and looked out the window and saw the second tower come down. I went and I bought an American flag and I put it outside my window.”

Mirren continues, “I just thought: “If I’m on any side of this fence, I know which side I’m on.” I don’t believe in nationalism. I don’t like British nationalism, or American or French or German or Italian or, you know, Saudi Arabian. I don’t like any nationalism. But there are moments when you have to say which side you’re on.”

The British actress was able to vote in the States for the very first time in 2020.

Further, Mirren was also recently announced as the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award recipient in 2021 – the organization’s highest honor. And the actress doesn’t plan on slowing anytime soon.

It’s safe to say that along with the United Kingdom, Helen Mirren is also our own American national treasure.