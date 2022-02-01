Here’s How Much Neil Young Could Lose Per Year After Pulling Music From Spotify

Following his music’s departure from Spotify, here is how much Neil Young could lose per year by pulling away from the music streaming platform. According to Billboard, Neil Young’s decision to cut ties with Spotify may cost him around $754,000 per year. The media outlet calculates that Spotify represents 43% of the musician’s global streaming revenue.

Young previously stated that Spotify represents 60%. However, Billboard believes that percentage was a reference to the number of plays on the platform. Due to Spotify notably paying “less on average per stream” than competitors, the estimated figure would be lower.

As previously reported, Neil Young announced last week that he wanted to remove his music from the music streaming platform. This was due to the fact that he believes Spotify is assisting in spreading misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccines by allowing Joe Rogan’s podcast on its platform.

“They can have Rogan or Young,” Neil Young declared in a letter to Spotify. “Not both. I am doing this because Spotify is spreading fake information about vaccines. Potentially causing death to those who believe the disinformation being spread by them.”

Spotify CEO and Co-Founder Daniel Ek spoke about the situation with Neil Young by announcing plans to place advisory notices on COVID-19 related content. “This advisory will direct listeners to our dedicated COVID-19 hub, a resource that provides easy access to data-driven facts; up-to-date information as shared by scientists, physicians, academics, and public health authorities around the world; as well as links to trusted sources.”

Since Neil Young’s declaration, Spotify’s value has dropped $2 billion.

Here Are the Music Artists Who Have Pulled Their Music Off Spotify Following Neil Young’s Decision

Following Neil Young’s announcement to remove all his music from Spotify, other music artists are standing behind the singer and songwriter by pulling their music off the platform as well.

Among those standing with Neil Young is Joni Mitchell. In a statement, Mitchell declared, “I’ve decided to remove all my music from Spotify. Irresponsible people are spreading lies that are costing people their lives. I stand in solidarity with Neil Young and the global scientific and medical communities on this issue.”

Nils Lofgren, the guitarist of Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band, also announced that he has pulled his music as well. “Neil and I go back 53 years. We encourage all musicians, artists, and music lovers everywhere to stand with us all. And cut ties with Spotify. Pick up your sword and start swinging! Neil always had. Stand with him, us (Joni Mitchell!) and others. It’s a powerful action YOU can all take NOW, to honor truth, humanity, and the heroes risking their lives every day to save others.”

India. Arie also announced plans to remove her music from Spotify. On Monday (January 31st), she revealed, “I have decided to pull my music and podcast off Spotify. Neil Young opened a door that I MUST walk through. I believe in freedom of speech. However, I find Joe Rogan problematic for reasons OTHER than his COVID interviews. ITS ALSO his language around race. What I am talking bout is RESPECT. Who get it and who doesn’t.”