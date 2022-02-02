Here’s How ‘The View’ Handled Whoopi Goldberg Controversy Day After Her Suspension

The View has seemingly chosen not to give a large amount of airtime to the recent Whoopi Goldberg controversy that happened earlier this week.

Right at the beginning of today’s episode of the talk show, co-host Joy Behar had this to say: “You all saw the news. Whoopi will be back here in two weeks.”

Then, they went right into the meat of the show, starting with hot topics. Goldberg’s controversy would definitely be considered a hot topic, at least by the Internet. The backlash from Goldberg’s comments resulted in an apology via Twitter and via Tuesday’s episode of The View.

Goldberg was suspended from the show for two weeks after a comment she made about the Holocaust during Monday’s episode. During a discussion about a banned book, titled Maus, Goldberg made some comments that almost immediately caused backlash. Speaking about the Holocaust, she said that the devastating event was “not about race … it’s about man’s inhumanity to other man.”

President of ABC News, Kim Godwin, announced the suspension. “Effective immediately, I am suspending Whoopi Goldberg for two weeks for her wrong and hurtful comments,” Godwin shared. “While Whoopi has apologized, I’ve asked her to take time to reflect and learn about the impact of her comments. The entire ABC News organization stands in solidarity with our Jewish colleagues, friends, family, and communities.”

Whoopi Goldberg Controversy Addressed During Yesterday’s Episode

Obviously, Whoopi Goldberg’s comments have left many upset with the actress. Her comment got attention from multiple Jewish organizations. The Anti-Defamation League had a member speak out against her comments. Jonathan Greenblatt said that Goldberg’s comments were ‘dangerous.’

During Tuesday’s episode of The View, Goldberg appeared with Greenblatt to talk about her comments. During the episode, she offered an apology. Greenblatt thanked the actress for “acknowledging the Holocaust for what it was.” That seems to be as far as The View is willing to go, at least for now. Following this, Whoopi Goldberg will use this time to learn more about the topic.

One ex-host of The View has had no issues criticizing Whoopi Goldberg for what happened this week. Meghan McCain was often controversial on the show. Now, she has a column in The Daily Mail. In that column, she wrote: “I was lectured to thousands of times on The View, there is a belief that ‘cancel culture’ is really ‘accountability culture’ among the woke left. Which seems to be a belief that’s quickly forgotten whenever it’s Whoopi who has to be held to account.”

McCain also says she doesn’t want Goldberg fired for her actions. She simply hopes that the actress will take her time off to learn from her mistakes. She ended her column with, “it was very hard to write this.”