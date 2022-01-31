Hoda Kotb Says Her Engagement To Joel Schiffman Has Been Called Off

Hoda Kotb announced that she broke up with her fiance Joel Schiffman.

On Monday, January 31, the television host made the big announcement on The Today Show. She explained that they will remain co-parents to their two daughters.

“Joel and I have had a lot of prayerful and really meaningful conversations over the holidays, and we decided that we’re better as friends and parents than we are as an engaged couple,” Kotb explained.”So we decided that we are going to start this new year and begin it kind of on our new path as loving parents to our adorable, delightful children, and as friends.”

Fans speculated that something happened between the couple after Kotb stopped wearing her engagement ring. She admitted that she struggled with how to tell the public the news.

“It’s not like something happened,” Hoda Kotb added. “They say sometimes relationships are meant to be there for a reason or a season or for a lifetime. And I feel like ours was meant to be there for a season.”

She noted that this will be a big adjustment for everybody, especially her. But she is glad that others can relate to her.

“But I think a lot of women know what this feels like in this moment, to be changing course in life,” she continued. “And I feel really brave in this moment, I really do, which is sort of a strange feeling to feel. But sometimes in your life, you just have to say the truth.”

Revealing the news of their breakup helped her find a sense of relief. They will remain in each other’s lives as friends and co-parents. They apparently harbor no ill will towards one another.

Hoda Kotb and Joel’s Relationship

Joel proposed to Hoda Kotb in November 2019 during a tropical vacation after six months of dating. They had their wedding planned but had to delay it for several months because of the pandemic. They were together for a total of eight years. The couple adopted their two daughters, Haley, who is almost five, and Hope who is two.

“He’s a great guy, and he’s a very kind and loving person, and I feel privileged to have spent eight years with him,” she said.

The two have already begun to co-parent their children.

“We are both good, and we are both going on our way and our path, and we’ll be good parents to those two lovely kids,” Kotb concluded.