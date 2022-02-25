Hollywood Actress AnnaLynne McCord Slammed for ‘If I Was Your Mother’ Poem to Vladimir Putin

Russia made history yesterday in a terrible way after it began its Ukraine invasion in earnest. Though many have choice words for Vladimir Putin and Russia, some of that ire is being sent toward Hollywood actress AnnaLynne McCord. Upon hearing the news, she uploaded herself reciting her “If I Was Your Mother” poem to Putin.

Taking to Twitter yesterday morning, McCord, like many others, uploaded a video concerning the invasion. Much to the surprise and dismay of many, it wasn’t quite like the rest. Instead, she recited a poem talking about how troubled Putin was and the suffering he likely endured. The Dallas reboot star frequently utters the line “If I was your mother” and talks about the love and care she’d give to help him.

Dear Mister President Vladimir Putin… pic.twitter.com/LbDFBHVWJf — AnnaLynne McCord (@IAMannalynnemcc) February 24, 2022

“I am so sorry I was not your mother,” she begins. “If I was your mother, you would have been so loved, held in the arms of joyous light. Never would this story’s plight. The world unfurled before our eyes,” it continues.

As you might imagine, a number of folks are not happy about it. “AnnaLynne McCord needs to be flash frozen and sealed in the national archives for historical preservation purposes to teach future generations about what NOT to do,” a Twitter user said. “Hate to break it to you, but no Ms. AnnaLynne McCord, you CAN’T fix him,” another stated. Others are tossing their hats into the ring, with many calling it “self-involved” and “careless.”

As of now, AnnaLynne McCord hasn’t issued a response about the clip and the reactions she’s received.

Hollywood Star Katheryn Winnick States to ‘Stand With Ukraine’ After the Russia Conflict Began

Plenty of other celebrities had things to say about the Russia conflict besides AnnaLynne McCord. One of them is Big Sky actress Katheryn Winnick, who asked people to “stand with Ukraine” after Russia launched its attacks against Ukraine.

Taking to Instagram immediately after the attacks began, she uploaded a picture of herself with the caption “Stand with Ukraine.” Though she hails from Canada, Winnick is of Ukrainian descent. In fact, she revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last year her heritage was a big part of her upbringing.

“We spoke Ukrainian at home, and obviously English as well,” Winnick explained. “We went to Ukrainian school every Saturday, which is always a pain in the butt when you have to go every Saturday!” Continuing, she disclosed “I come from a very strong Ukrainian family. It was one of those things that even to leave Toronto was a big deal. I am glad I stuck with it and didn’t believe everyone who told me ‘No.’ I kept pushing myself to find a way.”