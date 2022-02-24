’Home Town’s Ben & Erin Napier Introduce Family’s New Puppy

Ben and Erin Napier, stars of the HGTV hit series “Home Town,” have yet another addition to their growing family.

The couple welcomed their second child, Mae, just a few months ago. Their first-born child, Helen, is 4-years-old and had her first piano lesson just the other day. The latest addition to the “Home Town” family is of the furry variety. The Napiers introduced their puppy, Baker, to the world yesterday (Wednesday). The pup is named after their previous dog who passed away last summer. In a touching social media post, Erin says the new pup is for Helen, who was struggling with the loss of their old dog.

“Our dog Baker passed last July and anytime Hellen gets tired and emotional, oh she crushes us,” Erin writes in the post. “Problem — solution. Met the new Baker!”

The video included with Erin’s post shows Helen wrapped up and blanket, proclaiming she misses the old Baker. It’s tear-jerking to see her struggling without a canine companion and we all that pets can make the heart-healthy once again. Helen says she feels “lonely” without her furry friend.

“I just want an animal friend,” she says to her mother.

Who could blame the young girl for wanting a new puppy friend? Ben and Erin knew just what to do and went to find their daughter a new friend. The second photo of the post-show Ben with the new Baker. They don’t what kind of dog Baker is but he is certainly fluffed up and ready to play at a moments notice. Chance are the new pup has already won over young Helen’s heart. It also appears he’s won over Ben and Erin too.

‘Home Town’ Stars Ben and Erin Napier Adjusting to Family Life

As most any parent would tell you, having two children under the age of five is no easy chore. The Napiers must balance their time between filming their hit reality series “Home Town” and spending quality time with their growing family. It’s certainly not an easy task but Erin says they are learning and adjusting.

“It feels like every day is a dance, and it has to be carefully choreographed for us to get to the end and all feel good about it,” Erin says in an interview with PEOPLE. “The wheels fall off around 5 p.m.”

Despite the trials and tribulation of having two small children, the Napiers are finding their groove.

“We’re just trying to find our rhythm,” Erin continues. “We had a rhythm as a family of three, and now we’re a family of four. Mae needs things when she needs them, and so does Helen and so do we. It’s a challenge, but I think we’re figuring it out.”