‘Home Town’s Ben Napier Brings ‘NCIS: New Orleans’ Alum in Workshop: ‘We All Fell in Love With Him’

Ben Napier of HGTV’s “Home Town” recently had a legend in the shop. He posted on Instagram that he had Daryl “Chill” Mitchell on the show, and noticed that he had signed their director of photography’s camera.

Napier posted a picture of the autograph, as well as photos of Mitchell working in the shop; he captioned it, “Noticed this autograph on our DP’s camera. I’ve been a fan of @darylchillmitchell since long before he was in fear the walking dead or NCIS New Orleans. We all fell in love with him in the shop. He signed autographs for everybody on the crew. Can’t wait to work with him on something else.”

He ended his caption with a proposition: “@HGTV, we need to help him out with a woodshop!” and a fun, “Yo, Chill, don’t bump the table!”

Daryl Mitchell is known for playing Patton Plame on “NCIS: New Orleans” for the show’s entire run. Patton was an investigative computer specialist working for Cyber Command, and he worked with forensic special agent Sebastian Lund on a lot of cases. Mitchell also had a large role on “Fear the Walking Dead” as Wendell. He starred for seasons 4 and 5, then was a guest star for seasons 6 and 7. He was also main cast on “Ed,” “Brothers,” and “Veronica’s Closet.”

Ben’s wife Erin Napier recently posted a reminder to fans on Instagram that there was no new “Home Town” on Sunday. She shared a photo of a drawing she did with her daughter, captioning it, “There is not a new #HGTVHomeTown tonight (letting the football have its moment), but here is a cool new collab with my drawing of Lyle and Helen freestyling with watercolor.”

What ‘Home Town’ Stars Erin and Ben Napier Are Up To Lately

Recently, the Napiers have been designing and building their country house in Mississippi. Erin posted a video on Instagram recently featuring bare, unfinished walls in what she says is going to be the bathroom. “Our country house work in progress,” she captioned the video. “Now let’s play a game. Tell me all about the design you think I will apply to my own bathroom. The flooring? The colors? The finishes? Whatever! Give me your best guesses!”

It seems like the demolition is complete, what with the foundation walls up. Erin wanted to include her “Home Town” fans in the process, and they delivered on their design guesses.

“Hmmm. I’m thinking sage green with gold hardware with beautiful tiles in off-white,” one fan commented. “A gorgeous stand-alone tub and the sink will be in a reclaimed rustic wood cabinet.”

Another wrote, “The palest shade of robins egg blue with bleached wood cabinets. Huge oval tub with verdigris copper fixtures. Hand-painted tiles around the sink area. Crazy wallpaper in a dreamy woodland floral pattern ala William Morris.”

These are all great guesses, and great design choices. But, we’ll have to stick around on Erin Napier’s Instagram if we want to get the latest updates on the country house.