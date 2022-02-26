‘Home Town’ Star Erin Napier Shares Adorable Clip of Daughter Mae ‘On the Move’

Ben and Erin Napier, stars of the HGTV reality series “Home Town,” have a young and growing family that is on the move — literally.

The couple has two young daughters, Helen and Mae, and the “Home Town” stars are excited to watch them grow. Ben and Erin welcomed Mae to their family just months ago and now she is learning to mobilize. Mae is crawling and on the go, as Erin says, propelling herself forward to her desired destination with her arms and legs. That Napiers often use social media to share their latest parenting adventures with fans of their home renovation show. In her latest social media post, Erin shares an adorable clip of Mae on the go.

“Maebee Baby is on the movie!” Erin writes in the post’s caption space.

As you can see from the clip, baby Mae is developing her movement skills and it is a joy to see. In a testament to “Home Town’s” growing popularity, Erin’s post took in more than 90,000 “likes” and over 1,500 comments in less than a day. Many commenters congratulated the Napier family on their continued growth.

“Oh, as you know, the fun starts now!” one social media user writes. “You have a beautiful family and I know y’all are so proud.”

Mae isn’t the only Napier child on the move, Helen is also growing up before her parents’ eyes. She had her very first piano lesson recently and also talked he parents into acquiring a new puppy.

Sensing their young daughter was struggling with the loss of her furry friend, Ben and Ern adopted a new puppy. The family introduced their newest addition, “Baker” the dog, to the world in an Instagram post.

‘Home Town’ Star Ben and Erin Napier Talk Growing Family

Having two young children is a chore for any parent but Ben and Erin are up to the task. Between running a hit television show and raising a family, the Napiers don’t have much of a chance to slow down. They wouldn’t have it any other way though. In an interview with PEOPLE, Erin talks about figuring out the formula to keep everyone happy.

“It feels like every day is a dance, and it has to be carefully choreographed for us to get to the end and all feel good about it,” she says. “The wheels fall off around 5 p.m. We’re just trying to find our rhythm. We had a rhythm as a family of three, and now we’re a family of four. Mae needs things when she needs them, and so does Helen and so do we. It’s a challenge, but I think we’re figuring it out.”

“Home Town” will air next episode tomorrow (Sunday).