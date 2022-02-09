‘Home Town’: Erin Napier Gets Emotional Over Daughter’s Reaction to Her Hairdo

Home Town co-host Erin Napier has many talents as a renovator and interior designer, but apparently, you won’t find “braiding hair” listed on her resume as one of her special skills.

On the show, Erin tackles intricate jobs that sometimes require extremely creative solutions in order to fit the wants and needs of her clients. Of course, Erin always manages to make any space look perfectly polished, but it also has to have functionality on top of personality. So, she works closely with her husband, Ben, to ensure that each home they renovate is as beautiful as it is practical.

When she gets back home, though, her objectives change dramatically. Instead of painting bedroom walls, the Home Town star is helping her four-year-old, Helen, keep her finger paintings on the paper. Rather than tying together an entire house, she’s trying to tie her daughter’s hair.

That’s how she ended up with this photo of a failed attempt at a French braid.

“I cannot French braid. I have tried and I have tried,” Erin admitted.

French braids are no easy tasks, especially if you’re learning from a video. Not surprisingly, the Home Town co-host became frustrated when Helen’s hair didn’t look exactly like the reference, but thankfully, the adorable daughter saved the day.

“I watched all the youtube videos. I can paint and I can make pottery but my hands are absolutely unable to braid my daughter’s hair,” Erin explained. “After trying for 30 minutes, this is what I had done and I was supremely frustrated. Helen asked to see a picture of it, and I showed her this. She cringed so slightly, raised her hand to touch it, smiled big and said, ‘Oh mommy you did such a good job. It’s still pretty.’ And my eyes watered and I told her I would take it out if she didn’t like it, and she said, ‘No! I love it. It IS a French braid. You’re a good mommy.'”

Whether or not Helen believed that her Home Town mom successfully braided her hair, the four-year-old seemed to understand that her mom needed a bit of reassurance. Clumps of hair didn’t quite make it into the weaving all the way, and the telltale pattern of the braid wasn’t all that clear. Still, the little Home Town star loved the wonky hairdo because it came from her mom. So, to her, it was the best braid ever.

According to Erin, the touching gesture even earned her a treat.

At the end of her post, the proud mama declared, “And that’s how you get a caramel milkshake, Helen girl.”