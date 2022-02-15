‘Home Town’ Star Erin Napier’s Husband Ben Had His Girls ‘Swooning’ With a Valentines Day Breakfast

Home Town co-host Erin Napier shared a sweet Valentine’s Day snap on Instagram of her husband, Ben, and their daughters. Apparently, Ben can make a mean Valentine’s Day breakfast. At least, that’s what it sounds like from Erin Napier’s post.

“@scotsman.co had all the girls in our house swooning with a valentine breakfast today,” she gushed online.

Fans Are Swooning Over Ben’s Breakfast, Too

She shared two pictures on the Instagram post. The first one is of her husband looking very dapper. Fans would agree. “Ok, but why does he look like Flynn Ryder giving a smolder on Tangled right here,” one fan jokingly asked.

The second snap is of her daughter, Helen. She’s sitting at the kitchen table and we can see plates of Ben’s swoon-worthy breakfast. Helen is holding up what looks to be a card envelope with a heart drawn on it. The house is decorated to the nines for the sweet holiday, with pink balloons and gift bags scattered about.

Some eagle-eyed fans even notice a few McDonald’s cups sitting on the table. Looks like the Napier family Valentine’s Day breakfast wouldn’t be complete without some cold treats from the fast-food chain. “Someone likes a frozen coke! They are such a good treat!” one fan commented. Erin Napier was quick to respond, saying “that’s for mama.” Others were quick to respond back to her, saying that they too liked the icy beverage, sometimes even more than coffee.

Some fans just liked that Ben had made breakfast. “Nothing says I Love You like…. would it be..PANCAKES AND SYRUP????” another fan commented. That does indeed look to be what’s on Helen’s plate – a cut-up pancake and some bacon. There’s so much different food in one picture that identifying it all would be like playing a game of I Spy. It all looks good, though. “That man knows the way to girls’ hearts!”

Erin Napier Shares Little Tidbits of Their Lives, But Still Keeps It Private

Other fans were just happy that the HGTV star decided to share a snap of their daily lives. No food comments, no husband comments, no house comments. Just happiness at the fact that we got to see a glimpse of their world. One fan describes it perfectly: “there is nothing as sweet as a happy, loving Daddy and husband.”

For the most part, the Napier’s like to focus on remodeling their dream home. Their family is included of course, but their kids are often kept out of the spotlight. And when they do show up, their faces aren’t always visible. For example, Erin Napier recently shared another snap of her daughter, Helen. We could see Helen’s French-braided hair, but that was the main focus of the post. Erin has clearly found that sweet spot between sharing and still keeping home life private. Let’s be real, we just like to hear her sweet stories along the way.