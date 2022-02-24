‘Home Town’ Star Erin Napier Introduces New Puppy

As any canine fanatic will tell you, a dog makes a home complete, and Home Town star Erin Napier is happy to announce that her house is full and happy.

Earlier today, the home renovator announced that the Napiers added a new furry friend to their family. Previously, the Home Town star, unfortunately, lost their beloved dog, Baker, last year. Not surprisingly, their daughter, Helen, felt that there was the loss left a hole in the family that only a couple of paws could fill.

So, Erin and her husband and Home Town partner Ben finally decided to venture out to find their next addition to the home. On Instagram, Erin posted about the big news.

“Our dog Baker passed last July and anytime Helen gets tired and emotional, oh she crushes us! Problem —> Solution. Meet the new Baker!” Erin wrote in the caption.

In the first clip, little Helen hid underneath a knitted blanket on their sofa. Amidst some toddler gibberish, her Home Town mother heard her say, “I just want an animal friend.”

The next photo featured an especially fluffy pooch sitting in Ben’s lap in the driver’s seat of his truck. The new “Baker” appears to be the perfect candidate for cuddles and playtime with Helen.

From Furbabies to Her Babies, Napier Expresses Excitement

Yesterday, the Home Town mom also shared another memorable moment with fans – Helen’s first piano lesson. While Erin watched from across the room, Helen sat with perfect posture on the piano bench as she dutifully studied the music and her fingers. The young musician wore an adorable, long polka dot dress as her teacher instructed her.

“First piano lesson!” the Home Town star captioned the post. “*French braid by her Mimi, Flower the skunk for moral support*.”

Previously, Erin admitted that she was no hairstylist and couldn’t braid her daughter’s hair very well. So, naturally, she had to give credit to the person responsible for the neat little weave in Helen’s hair.

‘Home Town’ Fans Praise Ben for This Touching Gesture

As if the Napier family already wasn’t tooth-achingly sweet enough, Erin also shared a loving gesture that Ben and Helen worked on together for her.

Apparently, her daughter had decided to use her father’s notebook to scribble a few drawings, and Ben provided some context with a poem dedicated to his Home Town partner.

Fans were just as ecstatic about the homemade gift as the mother and wife, herself.

“I love that he does this for you every day!! So cute that he included Helen’s artwork!! You are both so positive and wonderful!!” one Home Town fan wrote.

Another wrote, “you are a blessed woman to have your husband leave you a love note each morning!!”