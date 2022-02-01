‘Home Town’ Star Erin Napier Makes the Most of the ‘Spring Weather’ With Her Family

If you’re a fan of spring, then you’ll love this. “Home Town” star Erin Napier is enjoying the warm weather with her daughter and husband. And to prove it, she shared an adorable picture of her daughter on a boat via Instagram.

Erin currently lives in Laurel, Mississippi. It always seems a little warmer up there, so she decided to share this lovely photograph with her Instagram followers. She hopes it’ll get them excited for warmer weather in their area.

While the rest of the world is freezing with snowfall, Erin and her family are spending a blissful day in the sunshine. After all, who doesn’t love 60-degree weather?

In the caption of the post, Erin Napier said, “Getting every drop out of this spring weather (@scotsman.co can tell you more about the canoeing: the greatest dad moment he’s ever had).”

Check out the picture here:

In the photo, you’ll find Ben Napier spending quality time with his daughter. They are going for a canoe ride to take in the nice weather.

People are flooding the comments with sweet messages. For example, Holly Audrey Williams commented on the dreamy weather, “Is this sunshine and warmth not an absolute DREAM,” she stated.

Erin Napier Helped One of Her Best Friends in the New Episode

In last night’s episode, Erin Napier got the opportunity to design a new home for one of her best friends. Since their middle school days, Erin and Rebekah Staples have remained great friends.

Rebekah decided to return to Laurel to finally start a family. With that said, Erin Napier is happy to help her find a home in their hometown. Find out more on the story in Erin’s Instagram post below.

Throughout the post, you’ll see that the Home Town star shared three pictures along with a detailed explanation in the caption. The first photo shows a sneak peek of the new episode while the other two are throwbacks.

“While we were filming tonight’s #HGTVHomeTown episode, @scotsman.co noted he knew me the least amount of time out of us all on the tour,” Erin stated. “Rebekah and I have been friends since middle school showchoir, and her sister-in-law, @hopenstaples and I were the absolute best of friends since we were awkward 13-year-olds.”

Then, Erin goes on to say that this episode is all about finding her friend, Bek the perfect home.

“Tonight we help Bek find a house in the country close to her huge family since she’s come back home to Laurel after years of living in the state capital, Jackson,” she added. “If you love playful, feminine color palettes and a good homecoming story, this one’s for you.”