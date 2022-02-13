‘Home Town’: Erin Napier Sends Message to Fans as No New Episode Airing Tonight

The “Home Town” star Erin Napier reminds fans that there is not a new episode tonight. She’s taking the night off to let everyone enjoy the Super Bowl LVI tonight.

Earlier today, the 36-year-old posted a picture of her daughter’s drawing along with the reminder. Her caption reads: “There is not a new #HGTVHomeTown tonight (letting the football have its moment), but here is a cool new collab with my drawing of Lyle and Helen freestyling with watercolor. #LyleOhh!”

Fans have mixed emotions on this news. While some are excited for the Super Bowl, others are sad they have to wait longer for a new episode.

“Rather watch hometown, and you’d certainly have more ratings!” one user said in the comments on Napier’s post.

“Super Bowl Sunday! #goramsgo,” another user shared.

Several fans might be sad that there’s not a new episode tonight, but this gives Erin Napier more time to make the next episode perfect. On February 10, the “Home Town” star updated her followers with their progress on the country house.

Of course, the television personality has a plan for the rest of the home design. But she had to share what they had so far with her fans. While watching her video, she’ll walk you through a small part of the house. It’s not much, but at least it’s something to get you looking forward to the next episode.

In the caption of the post, Napier wrote, “Our country house work in progress… Now let’s play a game. Tell me all about the design you think I will apply to my own bathroom. The flooring? The colors? The finishes? Whatever! Give me your best guesses! (you are not allowed to play @malraz @alysaxtonsmith @ebnow).”

Watch the video and comment your guesses on her post below.

Fans Respond to the ‘Home Town’ Star’s Post With Their Guesses

One user, for example, gave the guessing game their best shot. “I’m guessing full-on Downtown Abbey style,” they commented. “That’s what mine would be anyways. Metal sconces, beautiful tile work and dark autumn hues.”

Another user told the “Home Town” star that it doesn’t matter what she chooses because all of her ideas turn out to be amazing. “It doesn’t matter what ever you choose, because with your talent it’s surely to be beautiful in the end. Can’t wait you see your finished product,” they commented.

At the end of the day, Erin Napier has a true gift for this kind of work. We know whatever she chooses will have a great turnout.

Tune in next Sunday at 8/7c on Discovery+ for an all-new episode.