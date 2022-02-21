‘Home Town’s Erin Napier Sends ‘Promise’ to Fans After New Episode Didn’t Air Sunday Night

We’ve had to go another week without a new episode of Home Town. Erin Napier has promised that we’ll get a new episode soon, though.

The Home Town star took to Instagram to share another life update with fans. We might not have gotten a new episode yesterday, but we still managed to get a story out of the iconic home renovator.

“There is no new episode of #HGTVHomeTown (I promise we are coming back next Sunday!) but here is a story: in the last 48 hours @scotsman.co slept a total of 6ish hours, went to NC and back to see Duke play with his daddy and brothers, changed into dress clothes in a gas station parking lot outside New Orleans to take his girls to see @frozenbroadway and his reward was Helen’s face as she waved as hard as she could, smiling so much she was nearly in tears at Elsa during the curtain call after two hours of absolute real magic. Elsa waved at the crowd and Helen just knew it was for her. Worth it.”

Sounds like Ben Napier had quite a busy weekend. That’s just part of the Home Town couple’s life, though. Renovate houses, have fun, and spend as much time with their daughters as possible. Thanks to Erin’s consistent family and work updates, fans get to be there every step of the way.

No ‘Home Town’ Episode On Super Bowl Sunday, Either

There wasn’t a new episode of HGTV’s Home Town last week, thanks to the Super Bowl. Erin Napier was taking the night off to enjoy the legendary football event. And, as she does, she shared a little slice of home life with us in place of an episode.

To lessen the brunt of no new episode, the Home Town star shared a picture of her daughter’s drawing along with the reminder. “There is not a new #HGTVHomeTown tonight (letting the football have its moment), but here is a cool new collab with my drawing of Lyle and Helen freestyling with watercolor. #LyleOhh!”

Fans have had mixed reactions to no new episodes. Some were busy watching the Super Bowl, too. “Super Bowl Sunday! #goramsgo,” commented one fan.

Others, however, wished that there would be a new episode anyway. “Rather watch hometown, and you’d certainly have more ratings!” someone commented on Napier’s post.

The majority of fans have buckled down the past two weeks and relied on reruns to get their Home Town fix. “I’ve watched reruns all day to get my fix!” one fan said. Many others in the comments had done the same. Thankfully, we won’t have to wait much longer for a new episode!