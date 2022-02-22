‘Home Town’s Erin Napier Shares Sweet Snap of Daughter’s ‘First Piano Lesson’

Ben and Erin Napier, stars of “Home Town” have a young and growing family they are very proud of.

The show sees Ben and Erin making renovations on historical homes in their hometown of Laurel, Mississippi. “Home Town” has been very popular and is currently airing its sixth season. On the hit show, Ben handles most of the construction components of the renovation projects. Erin takes care of the design and small details aspect of renovating historic homes to look brand new. They work great as a team and have really put together some marvelous redesigns in their small town. Another part of their life that requires great teamwork is the raising of their two young daughters. Helen, the oldest of their two daughters, had her first piano lesson recently and it was a proud moment for the Napiers. Erin shared a photo from the piano lesson and it is easy to tell she is excited for her daughter’s musical journey.

“First piano lesson!” The “Home Town” star writes in the post’s caption space. “French braid by her Mimi. Flower the skunk for moral support.”

Little Helen looks right at home sitting in front of a piano as she learns the keys to push to make sounds. You can bet Ben and Erin are a proud father and mother watching their young daughter learn to play music. The “Home Town” couple also has an infant daughter named Mae. The two have already begun to bond, Erin says.

“While we are excited to have another daughter to love, we are more excited to see the bond she and Helen will have,” she wrote in a previous post. “They’re already so in love with each other!”

‘Home Town’ Stars Ben and Erin Napier Working on ‘Dream Home’

The “Home Town” couple spends a good majority of their time working on other people’s homes. But, as we all know, sometimes you have to do a little work for yourself. The Napiers are taking a little time out to work on a project of their own creation, a nice country home to call their own.

A few weeks ago, Erin revealed some of their plans for their country paradise in a social media post.

“A tiny peek at my quick sketching for our country house today, adding pantries where once there were none,” she says in the social media post. “Forever grateful to the great work of our talented architects who always help us problem solve the houses on.”

Don’t worry though “Home Town” fans, their country home project won’t take anything away from their hit television show, which will keep its regular schedule.