‘Home Town’ Star Erin Napier Shares Snap of Her New Art

When Home Town star Erin Napier isn’t renovating houses with her husband, Ben, she’s improving her own home. Recently, the Magnolia Network star acquired a new work of art that she’s incredibly proud of, and she had to share the piece with her fans.

On Instagram, Napier shared a photo of the Peggi Kroll Roberts masterpiece. Kroll Roberts is a widely-known artist that uses realist impressionist and expressionist styles in her paintings. Her subjects are typically everyday objects and scenes, such as beachgoers or a coffee cup or even a butter square. The painting that the Home Town star acquired was an abstract charcoal drawing of a few diverse faces.

Now, all Napier had to do was put it in a frame and find a spot on her wall. Luckily, she has a sibling who can help her with the former task.

“I’m so excited to own a piece of art by @peggikr and also excited to have a brother with a frame shop,” the Home Town star said in the caption.

Other artworks on the Napiers’ walls include a few watercolor paintings from their daughter, Helen. The proud Home Town parents even framed the paintings, rather than just sticking them to the fridge door.

“Helen and I went to @napierframeslaurel this morning to pick frames for two of her new paintings. She’s going with gold,” Erin said of her daughter’s paintings.

‘Home Town’ Star Shares Progress From Show

Beyond her recent redecorating efforts, Erin Napier has also shared a few updates regarding her work on Home Town. Not surprisingly, she and Ben have been hard at work to provide new episodes for fans and fresh spaces for clients as always.

And recently, she even got the chance to renovate an old friend’s home.

“While we were filming tonight’s #HGTVHomeTown episode, @scotsman.co noted he knew me the least amount of time out of us all on the tour,” the Home Town star explained. “Rebekah and I have been friends since middle school showchoir, and her sister-in-law, @hopenstaples and I were the absolute best of friends since we were awkward 13 year olds. Tonight we help Bek find a house in the country close to her huge family since she’s come back home to Laurel after years of living in the state capital, Jackson. If you love playful, feminine color palettes and a good homecoming story, this one’s for you. Watch with us at 8/7 ct on @hgtv or anytime on @discoveryplus! (PS Don’t miss the first minutes of the episode—we have a new season 6 intro with sweet baby Mae and Helen.”