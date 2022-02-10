‘Home Town’ Star Erin Napier Shares an Update on Her ‘Country House Work in Progress’

Home Town star Erin Napier is hard at work renovating her own “country house” with her husband and HGTV partner, Ben.

Surely, Erin already has an intricate plan in place for the whole house, but she wanted to involve her fans in the process, too. So far, it seems the creative couple has finished the demolition phase for their bathroom. Now, the real work begins. Instead of revealing to her followers how she would be renovating her bathroom, the Home Town star wanted to hear their best guesses for her plans.

“Our country house work in progress… Now let’s play a game. Tell me all about the design you think I will apply to my own bathroom. The flooring? The colors? The finishes? Whatever! Give me your best guesses! (you are not allowed to play @malraz @alysaxtonsmith @ebnow),” the Home Town star wrote on Instagram.

Of course, fellow renovator fans were more than happy to give Erin their best guesses for her designs.

Here are a few of the most popular answers:

“Hmmm. I’m thinking sage green with gold hardware with beautiful tiles in off-white. A gorgeous stand-alone tub and the sink will be in a reclaimed rustic wood cabinet,” one shared.

“The palest shade of robins egg blue with bleached wood cabinets. Huge oval tub with verdigris copper fixtures. Hand-painted tiles around the sink area. Crazy wallpaper in a dreamy woodland floral pattern ala William Morris,” another guessed.

A third wrote, “I would imagine some handmade tiles somewhere in the house. A little bit of green. White shaker cabinets to the ceiling with a farm sink in the kitchen. You have to add an authentic screen door!”

‘Home Town’ Star Erin Napier Doesn’t Shy Away From Color

When she’s not working on her own projects, the Home Town host and her husband have their hands full with their show’s exploits. Recently, Erin demonstrated just how knowledgeable she is about color schemes when she took a big risk by implementing pink into a kitchen. Typically, homeowners tend to stay away from the pastel hue because it can come out too bright, making it more suitable for a child’s room than anything else.

But, of course, the Home Town star knew exactly how to walk the fine line between novelty and nursery.

“In the Staples house, I worked with a color that makes some folks nervous!” Erin shared. “If you’re going to paint with pink, choose a dusty one with a yellow undertone that leans peach-like Cape Sands by @valsparpaint. It reads as a neutral in natural light, never babyish or bubblegummy. #HGTVHomeTown#ad.”