‘Home Town’: Here’s What Happened to John Combe’s After Show

HGTV series Home Town presents a new client on every episode with hopes of turning their homestead into the place of their dreams. Home Town hosts Ben and Erin Napier put their heads together to turn the client’s vision into a reality on the show. Some individuals featured in the series are more interesting than others. One of the more memorable Home Town episodes involves retiree, John Combe.

Combe appears in Home Town Season 4, Episode 6 titled “The Sky’s the Limit” which aired on February 16, 2020. Some fans of the series may notice the credits following the episode mention “In loving memory of John Combe.” Additionally, Home Town host Erin Napier posted on Twitter confirming that Combe had died and that she felt “heartbroken.”

The retiree spent 10 years living in Belize before relocating to Laurel, Miss. Continue reading to learn more about what happened to John Combe and why he’s such a memorable part of the show.

John Combe was featured on an episode of Home Town

John Combe recruited Ben and Erin Napier to assist in making him an enjoyable summer home. Most Home Town contestants come prepared with a budget in mind prior to enlisting the help of the Napiers. However, Combe didn’t. Instead, he looked to the couple for guidance on how to best renovate his ranch-style home located in the historic district of Laurel, Miss.

“I’m tired of big, big cities, and I fell in love with the town of Laurel. It’s just a place where I can come and relax and enjoy life,” John said on his episode of Home Town. “Money is not a problem for me — the sky’s the limit.”

The traditional single-story estate is one of the biggest properties the Home Town hosts have worked on. A whopping 3,000 square feet, the house features three bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms. The impressive property was listed at $199,000.

Sadly, John Combe passed away on April 4, 2020, shortly after his Home Town episode came out on HGTV.

Fans mourn the loss of John Combe

Following his death, fans of the HGTV series posted a number of endearing messages online honoring the late retiree.

One person wrote, “John, loved you on Home Town. Your zest for life, experiencing new things, inspired me. Learning of your death, so soon after moving into Laurel was very sad. Thank you for sharing yourself with so many of us. Rest in peace.”

Similarly, another person posted, “It is so interesting about people that one moment in their life can affect someone they never knew. I saw a repeat of Home Town with Mr. Combes and just remembered what an uplifting spirit he had, causing me to look him up where I learned he had passed away. People never know when they touch someone’s life. His spirit touched mine.”