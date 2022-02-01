‘Home Town’ Star Ben Napier Gives Look at ‘Scientific Research’ on New Episode

When you were a child (or even now), did you ever have fun mixing paints together to find the perfect colors for whatever project you were doing? Home Town star Ben Napier seems to be doing so in the latest episode and teased doing “scientific research” for the show.

Ben Napier is a man of many talents and it appears paint mixing is one of them. Or so he’s leading us to believe with his latest Instagram post. Ahead of their latest episode, he teased doing a “scientific search” for the perfect pink color with Joshua Nowell and it looks like they really have their hands full.

“Tonight on #HGTVHomeTown, @joshuanowell and I go on the scientific search for the perfect pink. It’s not even Wednesday! #PerfectPink #GirlDads,” the caption reads. Though it reads like a joke, the two seem engrossed in their work, even donning traditional scientific jackets in the first pic. The second one shows a table with a rather pleasant pink color. That seems to be the color they created, so I’d say their research was quite successful.

Fans loved it and the episode, with recent comments flooding in about how entertaining it was. “I watched this on the TV and I thought the lab coats were the BEST!” one follower wrote. “Love the humor on the show. Ben really brings it,” another stated.

Could we be seeing Ben Napier debuting as a paint mixologist? Maybe.

Erin and Ben Napier Announce the Launch of Their Newest Project

Erin and Ben Napier’s resumes continue to grow, according to a recent announcement. The couple is going even further regarding renovations with their new company, Scotsman Manufacturing.

Mighty Mississippi reports Scotsman Manufacturing is calling Laurel, Mississippi their headquarters. This comes in addition to their Home Town show and being co-owners of Laurel Mercantile Company. Besides wholesaling products to stores around the country, it aims to create jobs for town residents too. Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves fully endorses the new company, giving a statement on the matter.

“My administration is committed to building a stronger economy that will benefit Laurel residents for generations to come,” Reeves said. “And we are grateful for the opportunity to partner with Scotsman Manufacturing Company to create 85 jobs that will pay above-average wages. On behalf of all Mississippi, we thank them for their continued investment in the Hospitality State and its people. There is no doubt that they are truly making our state a better place for all Mississippians.”

Naturally, the announcement came on Instagram too, with Erin Napier disclosing it was Ben’s personal dream since he saw Tommy Boy. Considering the success their other projects have had, I’d say the future looks bright.